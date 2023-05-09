One of them might be finding the ancient cores. These cores can be used to build some pretty incredible weapons that you won't find anywhere else, as well as making armour upgrades that you'll be thankful for towards the end.

With Tears of the Kingdom dropping very soon (Friday 12th May), now seems like the perfect time to go back and do what you never did in Breath of the Wild. Let's face it, you probably have a few regrets in that regard.

The ancient cores are located in certain shrines, treasure chests, and dropped by certain enemies.

Collecting these cores isn't easy, but we're here to help. There are enemies to beat, shrines to explore, and puzzles to solve. Let's get started.

Where to find ancient cores in Zelda Breath of the Wild

The above video from YouTube Channel Hyrule Dude is a great help, so it might be worth watching before you start your quest. Watch through that to find the ancient cores in Breath of the Wild.

If you'd rather have everything explained to you in written form instead, though, we've got you covered. Here is all the info you need on where to find ancient cores in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Breath of the Wild ancient core shrine locations

You should be able to find a number of ancient cores in different shrines. In each specific shrine, you should find an ancient core hidden within a chest. Here is the full list of ancient core shrines in Breath of the Wild and where you can find them:

Akh Va'quot Shrine | Tabantha Region | Rito Village

| Tabantha Region | Rito Village Daag Chokah Shrine | Great Hyrule Forest | Northwest corner of the Lost Woods

| Great Hyrule Forest | Northwest corner of the Lost Woods Dah Kaso Shrine | Central Hyrule | Underneath the Digdogg Suspension Bridge

| Central Hyrule | Underneath the Digdogg Suspension Bridge Dako Tah Shrine | Gerudo Wasteland | North of Kara Kara Bazaar (Great Cliffs)

| Gerudo Wasteland | North of Kara Kara Bazaar (Great Cliffs) Hawa Koth Shrine | Gerudo Wasteland | Underneath the Gerudo Great Skeleton

| Gerudo Wasteland | Underneath the Gerudo Great Skeleton Ishto Soh Shrine | Faron | On the cliff just to the west of Oseira Plains

| Faron | On the cliff just to the west of Oseira Plains Kaam Ya'tak | Hyrule Field | On the foot of Mount Daphnes

| Hyrule Field | On the foot of Mount Daphnes Kaya Wan Shrine | Lanayru | Just west of the Wetland Stable

| Lanayru | Just west of the Wetland Stable Ketoh Wawai Shrine | Great Hyrule Forest | Thyphlo Ruins

| Great Hyrule Forest | Thyphlo Ruins Maka Rah Shrine | Hebra | Found within a cave in Lake Kilsie in Hebra Mountains (by the wooden pier)

| Hebra | Found within a cave in Lake Kilsie in Hebra Mountains (by the wooden pier) Rin Oyaa Shrine | Hebra | Snowfield Stable just above South Tabantha Snowfield

| Hebra | Snowfield Stable just above South Tabantha Snowfield Shai Utoh Shrine | Faron | Behind a rock wall (destroy it with bombs) in the Lakeside Stable in Ubota Point

What enemies drop ancient cores in Breath of the Wild?

Along with being able to find ancient cores in the shrines listed above, you should also be able to find the useful items dropped by specific enemies. This is the list of enemies that are known to drop ancient cores in Breath of the Wild:

Guardian Scouts Three and Four

Guardian Skywatchers

Guardian Stalkers

Guardian Turrets

Sentries

Can you buy ancient cores in Breath of the Wild?

Yes! You can purchase ancient cores off traveling merchant Teli. Teli should appear on the road between Hateno Village and Fort Hateno and should sell ancient cores during 'Rainy Day Specials'.

Find and speak to Teli when it's raining and he should have some ancient cores up for sale. They won't come cheap!

