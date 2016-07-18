The untitled game, which was announced at London’s Star Wars Celebration this weekend, is supposed to delve into Vader’s life pre-A New Hope and will be written by The Dark Knight film scribe David S Goyer, who has previously worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops.

"What character is so iconic that we need to know more? [Where] we can't sleep at night and want to experience things that can't be experienced in film, or can't be experienced in a novel?," Goyer said (via Entertainment Weekly).

"And we came up with… this person."

He went on: "It includes characters you know, or some that may have been talked about that you haven't seen before.

"We've got this incredible new storytelling platform that allows you to feel in a way you never felt before, and possibly feel for someone in a way you've never felt for them before. And it allows you to feel like you're in a real place."

Apparently the newly-minted story will be official Star Wars canon, and while Goyer wasn’t sure whether audiences would be called ‘viewers’ or ‘players’ (depending on how much interaction there was), he reckons it's bound to be a pretty unique experience.

"The world I came up with, that I'm pushing, is you are 'the visitor' – the visitor in this story that's happening around you that you may have some effect on.

"You can pick up things, you can open things, you can push things. You can walk and touch characters. Imagine being in a movie."

Being in a movie? Ruling over the galaxy as a dark lord of the Sith? Sign us up! Frankly, if you're not already convinced we find your lack of faith disturbing.

A new Star Wars VR project, Trials on Tatooine, is being released for free for HTC Vive users on Steam on 18th July