XDefiant hasn’t had the smoothest of roads to release. Originally slated to launch in 2023, it ended up being delayed twice, and recent discussion around the game has focused on server issues. The cancellation of its release on last generation consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, has also had players up in arms.

Read on to find out why Ubisoft’s latest isn’t coming to older consoles and for information on how you can play it.

Why isn't XDefiant on PS4 and Xbox One?

In a post from 2nd May 2024 on social media website X (formerly known as Twitter), the official XDefiant account replied to a user who had posted a question asking if the game was being released on the PS4. The response said: “We wanted to keep a consistent standard of quality for the game, so we made the decision to focus on current gen consoles.”

This will come as a disappointment blow to anyone who still uses last generation consoles, as a developer for the game had reportedly previously confirmed via Discord in 2023 that a build of the game was “actively” being worked on, according to a post on Reddit.

It is understandable, though, as more and more players migrate to current-generation consoles.

However, there are still multiple ways to play XDefiant, so read on to find out which platforms the game is actually available on.

Which consoles and platforms can play XDefiant?

XDefiant is currently available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the developer’s own Ubisoft Connect.

It is free-to-play too, which is always a huge bonus. However, if putting cash into the game is something you’re interested in then, there are add-ons that can be purchased, such as the Founder’s Pack which comes with character skins and in-game currency to spend.

That is everything you need to know about XDefiant’s release information, so choose a faction and get playing!

