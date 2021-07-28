Xbox Games with Gold revealed for August 2021: Four titles confirmed

Microsoft has revealed the August 2021 lineup for Xbox Games with Gold, the much-loved perk that gives members of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Games Pass Ultimate something new and different to play through every month at no added cost.

What are the Games with Gold this month, you ask? We are happy to confirm that your four Games with Gold for August 2021 will be Darksiders 3, Yooka-Laylee, Lost Planet 3 and Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

Darksiders 3 will be available from 1st August until 31st August, and Microsoft’s Xbox Wire blog describes it as a “hack-and-slash action adventure” where you play as one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse as you “explore an open-ended, living world, and use your whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil”.

The popular platformer Yooka-Laylee will be available from 16th August to 15th September, and Microsoft is keen to emphasise its “huge, beautiful worlds” and “unforgettable cast of characters”.

Lost Planet 3, which is actually a prequel to the other entries in the franchise, will arrive on 1st August and leave on 15th August. Microsoft calls it “a highly engrossing single player experience”.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves will arrive on 16th August and stay until 31st August. Microsoft says, “As the last entry of the classic Fatal Fury series, select over a dozen different fighters to participate in the King of Fighters: Maximum Mayhem tournament […] prove to your opponent that legends don’t die…they get better!”

The Xbox Wire blog also says that the combined costs of these games would ordinarily be $129.97, which is roughly £93 in the UK – so it’s pretty cool to get all that included in your existing membership!

And if you were wondering, the combined Gamerscore of these games is 3200, so there’s plenty to do here that will bulk up the stats on your Xbox account. What more could you want?

