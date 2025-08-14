Going more deeply into this, there are five "major outages" that seem to be affected by this Xbox server issue.

'Party Management' is down, meaning players are having issues managing their active Parties, as well as Xbox Party Chat not working.

Players are also facing issues with game invites. According to Xbox, players "may have trouble sending game invites right now", adding that if they are able to, the recipient "may have trouble receiving game invites, or may not be joined to a game after accepting".

The final two outages have impacted sending messages to other players and viewing messages in your own inbox, both of which appear to have been affected.

These issues are impacting players not only on current-generation Xbox Series X/S consoles, but on Xbox One, Xbox on PC, and even anyone on Xbox 360 or iOS and Android devices.

According to Xbox, these issues were noted at 9:30am BST, and at the time of writing, the Xbox team is 'investigating'.

Unfortunately, if you were planning to get back online to do some gaming with friends, it appears that there is no indication of how long these services will take to be restored.

Thankfully, most other Xbox services are working as intended, including the Xbox Store, Xbox Game Pass, online multiplayer matchmaking and more.

To keep up to date with how the fixes are coming along, you can head to the Xbox Game Pass page on the Microsoft website, where there are regular updates on the status of Xbox functionality.

