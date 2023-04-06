The Xbox rewards system lets users rack up "points" by doing the things they do anyway. Playing games from the Xbox Game Pass library is one way to do this, as are other non-gamey activities.

It has been officially announced that there will be a new 'Daily Achievement' reward among the daily Xbox Game Pass Quests. This new addition to the popular rewards scheme is bound to keep players logging in every day.

You can also get them by taking quizzes and polls, watching films and TV shows, and - the usual way points are earned - buying things. You can also grab a few by simply searching for things on the search engine.

There is also a weekly set of tasks that you're encouraged to complete for points. The more of these tasks you do in a row, the more you'll get streak bonuses, and the more everything will add up. Of course, you need quite a lot of points if you want to trade them in for vouchers or anything else. Just like a Tesco Clubcard.

This new addition to the Xbox Game Pass Quests makes the gaming side of things a bit easier (even though, technically, it's all a case of gamification and this writer isn't the biggest fan of it).

The new "Quest" will throw 50 points your way every day if you manage to earn one achievement from any game in the Xbox Game Pass library.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This sounds easy enough if you're a daily gamer. Even if you're not, it shouldn't be hard to pick a game that offers achievements for easy tasks.

Take 2021's Gang Beasts. Get a friend and another controller, and it'll only take you a couple of hours to unlock all 19 achievements. That's, what, three minutes per achievement?

Again, we can't help but wonder if this is the right ethos for going into a video game. But at the same time, 50 points is 50 points.

Read more on Xbox:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast