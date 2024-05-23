There aren’t too many redeemable codes at the game’s launch but you’ll definitely want to make use of what’s available.

Read on to find out how to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves and to see the full list of working codes at its launch.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

To redeem codes in Wuthering Waves, you need to use the ‘Redemption Code’ setting found within ‘Other Settings’ on the settings pause screen. You can only redeem codes in-game.

Simply enter the code you wish to redeem and then select to ‘redeem’ it. You’ll find your earned free goodies in the mailbox.

It's that simple.

Oh, you can only redeem codes in Wuthering Waves once you have reached Union Level 2. Getting there shouldn’t take too long if you haven’t already and who knows? You may have unlocked the codes feature by now without realising it, just check under ‘Other Settings’ on the settings screen.

Full list of Wuthering Waves codes at launch

The full list of Wuthering Waves codes at launch makes for limited reading but give you some useful items nonetheless. You will definitely want to redeem as many codes as possible to earn plenty of useful items and other rewards.

Here is the full list of working Wuthering Waves codes at launch:

WUTHERINGGIFT | Rewards: 50 Astrite, 2 Premium Resonance Potions, 2 Medium Revival Inhalers, 2 Medium Energy Bags and 10,000 Shell Credits

Yep, there’s just one working Wuthering Waves code at the game’s launch. We imagine the number of codes will go up as the game moves further away from its initial release.

As a plus, though, if you play the game via Epic Games Store, you can also redeem the exclusive Echo Starter Pack (until 13th June 2024 at 4pm UK time). This includes 1 Incomplete Echo, 10 Premium Tuners and 5 Advanced Sealed Tubes.

We'll update this page with new codes when we can, but it's always worth checking official social media channels of the game to find more.

Fingers crossed a couple more arrive soon and we start adding even more useful items to our inventories.

