World of Warcraft had three new expansions revealed at the latest BlizzCon, alongside Diablo 4 DLC.

Dragonflight continues to see updates too which is always a good thing as riding through Azeroth on a dragon never really gets boring – something Skyrim demonstrated way back in 2011.

Whilst there is plenty of content on offer in 10.2, it’s hard to contain our excitement for the upcoming expansions, the first of which, The War Within, which will be released in autumn 2024 and will mark the venerable MMO's 20th birthday.

The three expansions will form what Blizzard is calling the Wouldsoul Saga.

For now, though, we will make do with patch 10.2. Read on!

WoW patch 10.2 Guardian of the Dream launches 7th November 2023 PvP Season 3 beginning 14th November 2023.

There are four raids listed for the next four weeks, the dates of which can be found just below:

Week of November 14 – Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot – Igira the Cruel – Smolderon)

– Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot – Igira the Cruel – Smolderon) Week of November 21 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross – Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)

– Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross – Larodar, Keeper of the Flame) Week of November 28 – Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams – Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle)

– Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams – Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle) Week of December 12 – Raid Finder Wing 4: Fate of Amirdrassil (Tindral Sageswift – Seer of the Flame, Fyrakk the Blazing)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The WoW 10.2 update is quite the patch and features a lot of new content and fixes from raids to new zones. Below is a quick overview of what’s new to WoW in 10.2 courtesy of Wowhead.

New Zone: The Emerald Dream

New Raid: Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope

New Legendary Weapon: Fyr'alath, the Dream Render

New Public Events: Superbloom, Emerald Frenzy, Emerald Bounty

New Faction: Dream Wardens

New World Boss: Aurostor the Hibernating

New Class Tier Sets

Class Reworks: Rogue and Demon Hunter

Mythic+ and PvP Season 3

Dragonriding: New Mount, Glyphs, Races, Customizations

Character Customizations: Blood Elf, Druid Forms

Full patch notes for WoW 10.2

Below are the (almost) full patch notes which cover the big changes relevant to most players.

NEW ZONE: THE EMERALD DREAM

A special seed, planted by Tyrande, has grown into a new World Tree and is on the verge of crossing over into Azeroth. Fyrakk and his forces, including his new allies—the Druids of the Flame, move beneath the boughs of the World Tree, inflaming the Dream denizens as they attempt to tear into the Emerald Dream to infuse the heart of the World Tree with fire and use it as a conduit to spread eternal flames throughout Azeroth.

There is plenty of Renown to be earned with a new faction—The Dream Wardens. Help denizens of the Dream comprised of Keepers, dryads, druids, green dragonflight, and runebears to earn Renown and rewards.

GROW SEEDS TO SAPLINGS IN NEW PUBLIC EVENTS

The Guardians of the Dream update ushers in a new cycle of Public Events. Superbloom is the primary Public Event scenario in the Emerald Dream, alongside the Emerald Bounty, which has a series of micro-events triggered across the zone. Exercise your green thumb and help things grow, beat up baddies, and receive Emerald Dewdrops, event currency, to get rewards!

More like this

AMIRDRASSIL, THE DREAM'S HOPE RAID

Having been carefully nurtured within the Emerald Dream, Amirdrassil is preparing to bloom and cross into Azeroth. But the fate of the new world tree cannot be secured until Azeroth's champions come together to face Fyrakk and his molten allies, before he devours the heart of Amirdrassil and bathes the world in flame.

Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope features nine boss encounters: Gnarlroot ; Igira the Cruel ; Volcoross ; Council of Dreams ; Larodar, Keeper of the Flame ; Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle ; Smolderon ; Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame ; and Fyrakk the Blazing.

Raid release schedule:

Week of November 14 – Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot | Igira the Cruel | Smolderon), Normal, Heroic, Mythic

– Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot | Igira the Cruel | Smolderon), Normal, Heroic, Mythic Week of November 21 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross | Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)

– Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross | Larodar, Keeper of the Flame) Week of November 28 – Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams | Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle)

– Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams | Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle) Week of December 12 – Raid Finder Wing 4: Fate of Amirdrassil (Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame | Fyrakk the Blazing)

Notable rewards:

New legendary weapon: Fyr’alath, the Dream Render: Two-Handed Axe (Death Knights, Paladins, Warriors)

New dragonriding mounts: Reins of Anu’relos, Flame’s Guidance (Mythic Difficulty) and Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Blazing customization (available in all difficulties)

Reusable helm enchantment: Players will begin a questline to acquire the Incandescent Essence shortly after entering the raid and can expect to acquire it in their second month of raiding. This powerful item grants players a different effect based on their current role and is not consumed on use. These effects will be disabled in PvP. Quest progress is capped on a weekly basis and will be accelerated five weeks after the season begins to allow players to easily catch up if they miss the start of the season.

DREAM'S HOPE CLASS ARMOR SETS

Collect the Dream's Hope armor set for unique bonuses to your class abilities by conquering Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope raid bosses, through the Great Vault, or by converting armor pieces via the Revival Catalyst.

DRAGONFLIGHT SEASON 3

Dragonflight Season 3 begins the week of November 14. Players will be able to gather their allies and enter Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope on all difficulties, including Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake.

Mythic+

Dragonflight Season 3 Mythic+ brings new dungeons to the Mythic+ rotation: Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond's Fall, Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond's Rise, Waycrest Manor (Battle for Azeroth), Atal'Dazar (Battle for Azeroth), Darkheart Thicket (Legion), Black Rook Hold (Legion), The Everbloom (Warlords of Draenor), and Throne of the Tides (Cataclysm).

The new seasonal rewards for Mythic+ include the two new titles "the Dreaming" and "the Dreaming Hero", dungeon teleports, and a new coloration of the Mythic+ Armoredon mount: Verdant Armoredon.

PvP

The new season also brings a new PvP Ladder, increased item level gear, and new rewards: Arena title: "Verdant Gladiator", Rated Solo Shuffle title: "Verdant Legend", a new weapon illusion, tabard, cloak, pennant, weapon appearances, Verdant Gladiator's Slitherdrake dragonriding appearance, and new Vicious mounts–Alliance and Horde-themed Moonbeasts.

New World Boss: Aurostor the Hibernating

Aurostor follows a strict regimen of sleep. Fyrakk's assault on the Emerald Dream has disturbed this cycle, rousing the Furbolg Wild God from his slumber too soon. In a sleep deprived state, this raging Wild God attacks any passersby in an attempt to wear himself out.

BATTLEGROUND BLITZ BRAWL

Players will be able to queue either solo or as a duo (if one player is a healer) for epic 8v8 PvP action in fast and furious action on one of eight initially available maps: Warsong Gulch, Twin Peaks, Temple of Kotmogu, Eye of the Storm, Silvershard Mines, Battle for Gilneas, Arathi Basin, and Deepwind Gorge. The Battleground Blitz will be active as an available brawl every week from the time of its release the week of November 7.

NEW BLOOD ELF AND DRUID CUSTOMIZATIONS

Whether you’re looking for a new hair style for you blood elf or looking for a new form of expression for your Druid, the Guardians of the Dream update has what you need.

Blood Elves can update their look with four new shades of hair colors to choose from.

Druids have a menagerie of fantastical forms to choose from when you visit the in-game Barber Shop, including new Moonkin customizations.

Moonkin Form

Moonkin have a variety of new customizations including new feather colors and sizes, beaks, horns, eyebrows, whiskers, decorations, and effects. Visit your local Barber to view all the available options.

Bear Form

Runebear: Yellow

Umbraclaw: Brown, White, Black

Bristlebruin: Green, Ash

Cat Form

Dreamsaber: Blue, Purple, Green

Travel Form: Ground

Gladehart: Green, Golden, Ashes

Dreamtalons: Black/Purple, Blue, Green/Red, Purple/Blue, White/Green

Travel Form: Aquatic

Dreaming Nae’dra

Travel Form: Flight

Somnowl: Slumbering, Azure, Anu’relos, Flames Guidance

There are plenty more individual fixes and class balances which can be found on the full patch notes.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.