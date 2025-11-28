❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed for major role in World of Tanks
The Sherlock star joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who have donned the tanker helmet in the name of crossovers.
Published: Friday, 28 November 2025 at 10:58 am
Authors
Cole LukeFreelance Writer
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.
