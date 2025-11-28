As part of World of Tanks Holiday Ops 2026, there will be a familiar face in your holiday garage, and it won’t be Santa Claus offering up ho-ho-homing missiles, but none other than Benedict Cumberbatch.

Ad

The Sherlock and Doctor Strange star will give players special assignments that can earn them exclusive in-game rewards, such as a Cumberbatch-voiced tank commander.

Cumberbatch joins the likes of Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Vinnie Jones and Milla Jovovich, who have made Holiday Ops appearances in years gone by.

Speaking to his involvement, Cumberbatch said: “I’m thrilled to be part of World of Tanks’ Holiday Ops this year.”

He added: “It’s a game that celebrates strategy, teamwork, and thinking a few steps ahead. I really enjoyed collaborating with the team and bringing a new flavour to that world – along with a bit of festive spirit. Wishing all the players a fantastic holiday season.”

For those concerned about the thousands of hours you have poured into World of Tanks, you can tell them that ol’ Benedict wished you a Merry Christmas. A bit more impressive than the ChatGPT-generated Christmas cards from your work.

To usher in this new era of Cumberbatch combined arms, the World of Tanks team released a new Holiday Ops short film following a shy office worker, Sebastian, who seeks guidance from his therapist, played by Cumberbatch.

Holiday Ops 2026 runs from 5th December 2025 to 12th January 2026, so there will be plenty of time for you to work towards unlocking all the rewards, though we’ll have become so used to seeing Benedict in the holiday garage that we’ll sorely miss him when he’s gone.

But if you unlock the Benedict Cumberbatch tank commander, you can keep him forever!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.