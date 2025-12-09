Outselling Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and Series X during Black Friday, the Nex Playground seems as if it has come out of nowhere, but it is certainly proving to be a huge hit. But what even is it, and is the Nex Playground available in the UK?

For those unaware, the games console space has been squarely occupied by three main players since SEGA pulled out of the market in 2001: Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

It’s long been assumed that it would be nigh-on-impossible for a new platform to become available in today's market, with most now fully entrenched in the digital libraries that they have built up for years, and with younger people opting to play more on mobile phones or on PC.

Even Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, which acquired Oculus VR to break into the virtual reality arena, has struggled to make serious inroads in console market share.

It makes sense then that so many of us are baffled by the Nex Playgrounds' very existence, but, as Chris Dring writes for The Game Business, the Nex Playground reminds us that a plug-and-play living room gaming experience is a cherished experience, especially by parents who grew up with older consoles such as the PlayStation 2, GameCube and original Xbox.

But as for what the Nex Playground is, and if it's available in the UK, read on!

What is the Nex Playground?

The Nex Playground is easy for anyone to understand. Nex team Inc.

So, just what is the Nex Playground? Coming onto the scene in December 2023, it will be instantly familiar to anyone who played on the Nintendo Wii or Xbox 360 Kinect, in that it is a motion-controlled console that doesn’t require any physical controllers, just people.

It uses AI image processing to detect movements, and lets you play games like Fruit Ninja and lots of silly party games that are instantly understandable and easy to pick up and play.

You can also adjust the movement sensitivity for people with limited mobility, making it enjoyable for people with limited mobility. Other consoles require you to purchase additional adaptive controllers, which can often be expensive.

There is a simple remote to navigate menus, but anyone who has used a television in the last 50 years will quickly be able to come to grips with it.

It is also a conveniently small little cube, measuring only 3 inches on any side, making it easy to pop away or tuck under a television.

With the system having been out for two years now, more games have appeared on the Nex Playground, such as Bluey: Bust-a-Move, but it does come pre-loaded with other titles such as the aforementioned Fruit Ninja, as well as Go Keeper, Starri, Party Fowl and Whac-a-Mole.

The Play Pass monthly subscription sees new games added all the time, too, and with its low cost of $199.99 and ease of use, it’s understandable to see how the Nex Playground has picked up steam over the last couple of years.

Is the Nex Playground available in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Nex Playground is not available in the UK.

Currently, users have to buy it via Amazon US, which can incur additional shipping costs and import duties. There’s no announcement of it coming to the UK yet, either, but given its success, it seems likely that it will only be a matter of time.

Once US taxes are taken into consideration (which are not included in the listed price), the UK price will probably come to around £199.99 or so as well, with subscription pricing adjusted for GBP.

Once we know more, or an official announcement is made, we will update you accordingly.

