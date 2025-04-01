This new service is the result of a partnership between PlayStation and Raylo, the UK's favourite tech leasing service which is backed by a 4.5 star Trustpilot rating.

With Flex, customers can choose whether they want to lease their PlayStation product over a 12, 24 or 36 month period, allowing you to choose the monthly payment plan that best suits your budget. There's also the option of a monthly rolling contract, which you can cancel at any point.

Flex also gives gamers on a lower budget the chance to enjoy gaming without the large upfront cost of purchasing a console. And you can rest assured that there are no hidden costs or surprises in your fixed monthly price.

We've put together a handy guide to help you make sense of this brand-new rental plan. Happy gaming!

Lease a PS5 from £10.49 a month at Flex, Leasing by PlayStation

Jump to:

What is Flex, Leasing by PlayStation?

Flex is a brand-new payment option that allows you to rent a PS5, as well as a variety of other PlayStation consoles, with no upfront cost.

You can decide to split the monthly cost of your console over a 12, 24 or 36 month period. From then on, you'll be making rolling monthly payments that are super flexible, and that you can cancel anytime.

Flex makes the world of gaming more accessible to anyone who may be gaming on a lower budget, allowing you to enjoy all that PlayStation has to offer without breaking the bank.

Lease a PS5 from £10.49 a month at Flex, Leasing by PlayStation

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How does Flex work?

Firstly, you need to choose the PlayStation device you want to lease. There are plenty of options available, each with a different monthly cost.

Next, you can choose whether you want to split the cost over a 12, 24 or 36 month period, depending on your budget. You'll also have the option to pay a monthly rolling contract, which you can cancel at any time.

Once your contract ends, the next steps are up to you. You can choose to either upgrade, keep paying monthly or to return your device.

Lease a PS5 from £10.49 a month at Flex, Leasing by PlayStation

What are the Flex options?

There are several different options when it comes to PS5 payment plans.

You can choose to split the cost of leasing a PlayStation product over a 12, 24 or 36 month period. The length of your lease will determine how much you pay per month, with the longer lets having a smaller monthly cost.

You can also choose to lease your console on a monthly rolling contract, with the option to cancel at anytime.

Lease a PS5 from £10.49 a month at Flex, Leasing by PlayStation

How much does it cost to lease a PS5 with Flex?

Teamjackson/ Getty Images

There are a number of different options when it comes to leasing a PS5 with Flex, Leasing by PlayStation.

If you want to lease a PS5 Disc Edition console with one DualSense controller, that will cost you between £11.99 and £23.59, depending on the lease term you opt for.

Here's a full list of the price ranges of other PS5 payment plans available with Flex:

PS5 Digital Edition Console: from £10.99 to £21.95 a month

from £10.99 to £21.95 a month PS5 Digital Edition Console with Two DualSense controllers: from £13.49 to £29.59 a month

from £13.49 to £29.59 a month PlayStation 5 Pro Console: from £18.95 to £35.59 a month

Lease a PS5 from £10.49 a month at Flex, Leasing by PlayStation

What other products can you lease with Flex?

There are a number of PlayStation products that are available to lease with Flex that match a range of gaming needs. Here's a full list of products, along with their starting prices:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console (from £18.95 a month)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console (from £10.99 a month)

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console with Two DualSense controllers (from £13.49 a month)

PlayStation 5 Console (from £11.99 a month)

PlayStation Portal Remote Player (from £6.49 a month)

PlayStation VR2 (from £18.49 a month)

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle (from £19.99 a month)

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller (from £7.99 a month)

Ad

Lease a PS5 from £10.49 a month at Flex, Leasing by PlayStation