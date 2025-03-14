But a joint statement from Saber and publisher Focus Entertainment has announced that the follow-up is now in the works.

The statement makes promises on "staying true to the Warhammer 40,000 universe, with intense, brutal, and spectacular gameplay".

"Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games," added John Bert, deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment.

Saber CEO Matthew Karch noted the scale of Space Marine 2's success for the studio, and how this would impact the development of a third title.

"Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business," he began.

"We will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third instalment."

Although development is now under way on a sequel, both Bert and Karch were keen to make clear that this does not mean the end of support for Space Marine 2.

"We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years," explained Bert.

The statement ends with a further commitment to this, noting that Space Marine 2 "will maintain an ambitious content roadmap in the coming years, including the upcoming release of the Horde mode".

The Space Marine series, and Warhammer 40,000 in general, have developed a dedicated following since the release of the first game back in 2011, and this is something that is reflected in the statement.

"We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40,000 universe," concluded Karch.

Unfortunately, there is very little else said about the game, with it likely being very early in development at the time of writing.

This means that, while excitement is high for the future of the Space Marine series, it will likely be a while before we hear any news about a release date.

