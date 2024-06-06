If you're keen to see which characters have been given a buff – or a nerf – you're in the right place.

Read on to find out when the Valorant update 8.11 release date is and to see what changes are on the way to the game soon.

The Valorant update 8.11 release date should be 11th or 12th June 2024. This is based on an X (formerly known as Twitter) article from the official Valorant account which states the full list of patch notes will go live on 11th June.

More like this

Yes, this means we still don’t know everything that’s changing in the game or being added to Valorant as part of version 8.11 but plenty of information has been revealed about changes being made to playable characters.

We’ll run you through the highlights of the changes below.

While we wait for the full list of patch notes, the game’s development team has revealed a selection of character changes and balance adjustments set to be included in the Valorant 8.11 update.

Clove, for example, is being nerfed. Their Pick-Me-Up is having its cost increased from 100 to 200, it will last just eight seconds instead of ten, and its damaging assist time to activate has gone from ten seconds to six.

Raze is another character who has been nerfed. Her Blast Pack has been looked at and her satchels no longer explode for damage/knockback upon opponent destruction.

Reyna, meanwhile, is getting buffs and nerfs as part of Valorant update 8.11. In one big change, Empress no longer has a timer and is permanent until Reyna is killed or the round ends.

For the full list of character changes coming as part of the version 8.11 update in Valorant, you’ll want to keep on reading.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The full patch notes have not yet been revealed for Valorant update 8.11 but the development team have provided a list of character changes that will be included.

We’ll update this page as soon as we can after the full patch notes have been revealed but, for now, here’s the Valorant 8.11 update patch notes:

ISO

Iso is receiving strictly buffs this patch because he’s underperforming across all skill brackets. Leaning into increasing Iso’s signature ability output is intended to make Iso more reliable at challenging contested spaces and winning opening duels by granting his shield immediately after channeling the ability.

Iso’s buff will also remain active and orbs will still spawn should he lose his shield and secure a kill during Double Tap’s uptime. Shooting the orbs will refresh the duration of the buff and the shield.

Double Tap (E)

Iso now grants himself a shield upon finishing a 1 second animation during which he can’t use his gun.

This plays a shield forming sound at the end of the channel when the shield is activated.

Charges 2 >>> 1

Kill reset added to Double Tap (Iso gets a charge back if he gets 2 kills).

Iso now receives a Wall Penetration tag instead of a standard Heavy Penetration tag when the shield is broken. This means he’s slowed less upon his shield breaking.

Additionally, Iso now gets a damage indicator towards the direction of the enemy that broke the shield

Iso can now recast Double Tap while it’s active to refresh the duration of the shield.

This is relevant if he gets a refreshed charge of his Double Tap from getting 2 kills.

NEON

We want to sharpen Neon as an Agent who excels at taking mobile fights directly to her opponents by buffing the unique value she brings to the table.

We’ve made her slide more effective at sliding directly into opponents by making it more combat-ready, and by removing all weapon movement error when sliding as well as a few other changes. The updates to her Fast Lane (C) are intended to make fights around her wall dropping feel more intuitive for Neon’s allies while reducing the visual noise it creates in game.

Sharpening her Relay Bolt (Q) to be a more premium and reliable one-charge ability is intended to allow Neon to have more success when she does decide to commit to a fight with her slide, as well as make some room for the second slide charge.

Fast Lane (C)

Fast Lane (C) dissipates from behind to minimize visual noise in combat space while giving cover for Neon.

Fast Lane’s (C) audio has been updated to travel with the fade out of the wall.

Wall Duration 6s >>> 4s

Wall Dissolve Duration 1s >>> 2s

High Gear (E)

Sprint

Neon no longer has her strafe speed reduced while sprinting.

Max Sprint Speed while moving sideways 6.73 meters/second >>> 9.11 meters/second

Time until Full Fuel Regen 60s >>> 20s

Slide

Slide charges 1 >>> 2

Neon now removes all weapon movement error when sliding.

This effectively means she’s more accurate while sliding.

Second Slide Cost: 150

Equips out of slide: Fast >>> Instant

Slide equip buffer >>> .2s (after sliding, there is .2 seconds before her gun comes out)

Relay Bolt (Q)

Charges 2 >>> 1

Windup delay 1.1s >>> .8s

Concuss Duration 3.0s >>> 3.5s

REYNA

Reyna is receiving both buffs and nerfs this patch to reshape the power of her kit. The goal of the changes is to reduce the level of dominance she can achieve in Ranked, especially at low and mid ranks when outperforming her enemies, while pushing some of her value in coordinated settings:

Healing has proven very strong statistically in Ranked with higher impact at low and mid ranks. This change should reduce her ability to snowball round-over-round in these settings.

Removing the time restrictions on her Devour (Q) and Empress (X) should allow you more flexibility to play at your team’s pace and increase the baseline value of both in coordinated play where rounds play out slower.

Dismiss (E) has been re-tuned to provide a greater movement speed boost, but has a shorter duration. This should reward decisive and skillful Reyna players by unlocking faster and more powerful combat repositioning.

We’ll be tracking how these updates affect Reyna across all the different skill levels and settings of play.

Devour (Q)

Healing decreased 100 >>> 50

Full heal time reduced from 3s >>> 2s

Overheal of armor no longer decays after a timer.

Dismiss (E)

Top speed increased 9.1 meters/second >>> 12 meters/second

Total duration of Dismiss reduced from 2s >>> 1.5s

Empress (X)

Empress no longer has a timer and is permanent until Reyna is killed or the round ends.

RAZE

As we’ve seen you get better and better at Raze’s satchel mobility, we’ve found that her total speed and movement potential can undermine the tactical loop. These changes are intended to allow you to more reasonably counterplay Raze, whether through your own utility or gunplay.

While we still want to maintain the sandbox movement fantasy of Raze’s satchels, she should not be as surprising when not supported by allied utility.

Blast Pack (Q)

Raze’s satchels no longer explode for damage/knockback upon opponent destruction.

Raze’s horizontal velocity when satcheling has been slowed.

Satchel explosion audio has been updated to be audible farther away to ensure enemies can hear the first satchel when a Raze double satchels.

CLOVE

While we’re excited with how Clove has been immediately relevant in Ranked and how much you’re enjoying playing them, their performance in ranked play is stronger than we’d like. We’re trimming some extraneous power from their selfish, Duelist-oriented outputs while preserving the Controller-leaning power in their kit.

Pick-Me-Up (C)

Cost 100 >>> 200

Duration 10s >>> 8s

Damaging Assist Time to activate 10s >>> 6s

Not Dead Yet (X)

Cost 7 >>> 8

Unequip Delay .7 >>> .8s

BUG FIX: Clove’s ultimate will no longer survive the fighting state if they get a smoke assist.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.