As with League of Legends, it boasts a whole host of pro players who have worked their way to the top of the ranks. If you're wondering how to up your game and perhaps one day join them, you'll need to start thinking tactically. And we think a good place to start is with the crosshairs.

They're a huge part of your gaming experience, and, believe it or not, they can make all the difference when it comes to shooting straight, fast, and accurate. If you're unsure where to start, however, don't worry. We'll share the codes to some of our favourite crosshairs below. Have a play around with them, practice, and soon you'll be the mightiest warrior after the First Light!

How to use Valorant crosshair codes

If you're unsure how to use the codes, we'll provide a crash course here. First you'll need to download the game, which you can do from the official Riot Games website here. You'll need to download the Riot Games client and make an account there if you haven't already. After that's done, you should be good to boot it up and start!

Once you're at the main menu, click the Settings icon and select the Crosshair tab. From here select Import Profile Code, then you're good to paste whichever code you have copied! Click Import and the changes will be applied.

Valorant crosshair codes

Now for the codes themselves. We'll list them below, along with a brief description of each one. The codes are from some of the most elite players, so you're in good hands!

Gucc107's crosshair

Code: 0;c;1;P;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;7;0v;5;0g;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Description: Old school PS2 era cross! The horizontal line is slightly longer.

100T Hiko's crosshair

Code: 0;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1l;5;1o;4;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Description: This one's a bright green cross, ideal for those who struggle to aim.

Zekken's crosshair

Code: 0;c;1;P;h;0;f;0;0t;6;0l;1;0v;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Description: A tiny hollow square, great for precision shooting.

100 Thieves Hiko Crosshair

Code: 0;P;c;8;u;800360FF;o;0.962;b;1;0o;0;0m;1;0s;0.338;0e;0.338;1b;0

Description: This pinky purple cross is another good one for those who struggle to see the crosshair (it's also pretty to look at, so bear that in mind if you're a streamer!).

Liquid Averagejonas Crosshair

Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;4;0b;0;1b;0

Description: We'll finish with the post popular code used by codes... the tiny cyan cube is great for precision, and it looks cool as hell.

