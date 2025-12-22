There's nothing quite like a good tower defence game, and with our Universal Tower Defense codes, you'll have no problem keeping safe.

Bringing together some of the biggest characters in anime from the likes of Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto and more, it's easy to see why this game has become such a hit.

But you're here for Universal Tower Defense codes, and you can read on for the full list of available codes in December 2025.

Universal Tower Defense codes: Full list for December 2025

Here is a list of all the available codes for Universal Tower Defense in December 2025:

Active codes

ThankYou30M – 500x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 15 to redeem)

500x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 15 to redeem) ThankYouFor150k – 1,500x Gems, 50x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 50 to redeem)

1,500x Gems, 50x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 50 to redeem) UnrivaledIsAlive – 800x Gems, 20x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 15 to redeem)

800x Gems, 20x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 15 to redeem) SixSeven! – 67x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 15 to redeem)

– 67x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 15 to redeem) ThankYou100k – 100x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 50 to redeem)

100x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 50 to redeem) HereyougoEA! – 2,000x Gems, 20x Trait Rerolls, 5x Stat Locks (Only available for Early Access players)

– 2,000x Gems, 20x Trait Rerolls, 5x Stat Locks (Only available for Early Access players) ThousandsOfCodes! – 800x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 5 to redeem)

– 800x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 5 to redeem) MaxedOut! – 600x Gems, 10x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 5)

– 600x Gems, 10x Trait Rerolls (Must be Level 5) 75kLikes! – 400x Gems, 10x Trait Rerolls

– 400x Gems, 10x Trait Rerolls NumberOne! – 500x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls

– 500x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls Universal! – 450x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls

– 450x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls Mainstream! – 450x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls

– 450x Gems, 15x Trait Rerolls ThankYouUTD! – 400x Gems, 5x Trait Rerolls

– 400x Gems, 5x Trait Rerolls RELEASE! – 400x Gems

– 400x Gems UNRIVALED! – 200x Gems, 5x Trait Rerolls



Expired codes

FixingBugs!

40kCCU!

THANKYOU!

SorryEA!

SorryEA2!

ThankYouEA!

How to redeem Universal Tower Defense codes

Redeeming codes in Universal Tower Defense is simple, and only requires you to follow a few quick steps:

Launch Universal Tower Defense in the Roblox client Hit the 'Codes' icon on the right-hand side of your screen Type or paste your code of choice into the text box Hit 'Redeem' Enjoy your rewards!

