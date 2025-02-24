The Epic Games Store has released them for free, too.

They'll only be available for a limited time, though, so let's take a look at the details!

How to get two of the best Star Wars games for free right now on mobile

If you hadn't guessed already, the two games are Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords.

These classics are available on the Epic Games Store mobile app, which dropped last year. You can get it on Android anywhere, but it's only available on Apple in the European Union.

The free games were announced via a post on X, which you can check out below:

Make sure you're quick, though, because these two classics are only available until 20th March 2025. So you've got just under a month to grab them!

Previous free games from the Epic Games Store mobile app have been Dungeons of the Endless: Apogee and Bloons TD 6, and there will be a couple more next month when the Star Wars titles leave.

It shouldn't be a surprise that we're calling them two of the best Star Wars games of all time. Our own Rob Leane discussed their merits at length in our The Best Ever... Video Game feature, which you can check out below:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.