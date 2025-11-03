The Simpsons have landed in Fortnite, and with the new Battle Pass, you can now unlock a whole host of Simpsons skins too.

But like many Fortnite crossovers, the skins that are available are spread somewhat across various parts of the game, so you can't necessarily earn them all in one place.

That's why we've put together a handy guide to tell you about all The Simpsons skins in Fortnite and how to get them.

The Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass: How to get all skins explained

The Marge Simpson Outfit in Fortnite.
The Marge Simpson Outfit in Fortnite. Epic Games

In total, there are eight skins that have been added to Fortnite in The Simpsons crossover, most of which are available via the Battle Pass.

Here is a list of all of The Simpsons skins in Fortnite and how to unlock them:

  • Marge Simpsons Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 7
  • Witch Marge Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 14
  • Blinky Fishstick Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 21
  • Hazardous Blinky Fishstick Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 28
  • Ned Flanders Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 35
  • Stupid Sexy Flanders Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 42
  • Homer Simpson Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 50
  • Evil Homer Outfit – Complete full Battle Pass and earn the sixth bonus reward
  • Springfielder Peely Outfit – Unlocks 11th November

We want to make clear that all of these rewards require you to purchase the Battle Pass in order to earn any of these skins, which will set you back 1,000 V-Bucks – not too much, in the grand scheme of things.

As well as all of the skins, you can unlock a wide array of Simpsons cosmetics from the Battle Pass too, many of which are available for free.

These include:

  • Lil' Station Wagon Emote
  • Whack-uum Cleaner Pickaxe
  • Maggie's Cart-a-Copter Glider
  • Too Many TVs Contrail
  • Flanders' Hi-Diddley-Hoe Pickaxe
  • Flavor Saver Sailor Glider
  • Stupid Sexy Skiing Emote
  • The Duality of Diddly Wrap
  • Flanders' Ski Poles Pickaxe
  • Donut Dropper Contrail
  • Electric Hammer Pickaxe
  • Emergency Donut Back Bling
  • Lazy Man Toilet Seat Glider
  • I am Evil Homer Emote
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
