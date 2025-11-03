The Simpsons have landed in Fortnite, and with the new Battle Pass, you can now unlock a whole host of Simpsons skins too.

But like many Fortnite crossovers, the skins that are available are spread somewhat across various parts of the game, so you can't necessarily earn them all in one place.

That's why we've put together a handy guide to tell you about all The Simpsons skins in Fortnite and how to get them.

The Simpsons Fortnite Battle Pass: How to get all skins explained

The Marge Simpson Outfit in Fortnite. Epic Games

In total, there are eight skins that have been added to Fortnite in The Simpsons crossover, most of which are available via the Battle Pass.

Here is a list of all of The Simpsons skins in Fortnite and how to unlock them:

Marge Simpsons Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 7

Reach Battle Pass Level 7 Witch Marge Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 14

Reach Battle Pass Level 14 Blinky Fishstick Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 21

Reach Battle Pass Level 21 Hazardous Blinky Fishstick Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 28

Reach Battle Pass Level 28 Ned Flanders Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 35

Reach Battle Pass Level 35 Stupid Sexy Flanders Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 42

Reach Battle Pass Level 42 Homer Simpson Outfit – Reach Battle Pass Level 50

Reach Battle Pass Level 50 Evil Homer Outfit – Complete full Battle Pass and earn the sixth bonus reward

Complete full Battle Pass and earn the sixth bonus reward Springfielder Peely Outfit – Unlocks 11th November

We want to make clear that all of these rewards require you to purchase the Battle Pass in order to earn any of these skins, which will set you back 1,000 V-Bucks – not too much, in the grand scheme of things.

As well as all of the skins, you can unlock a wide array of Simpsons cosmetics from the Battle Pass too, many of which are available for free.

These include:

Lil' Station Wagon Emote

Whack-uum Cleaner Pickaxe

Maggie's Cart-a-Copter Glider

Too Many TVs Contrail

Flanders' Hi-Diddley-Hoe Pickaxe

Flavor Saver Sailor Glider

Stupid Sexy Skiing Emote

The Duality of Diddly Wrap

Flanders' Ski Poles Pickaxe

Donut Dropper Contrail

Electric Hammer Pickaxe

Emergency Donut Back Bling

Lazy Man Toilet Seat Glider

I am Evil Homer Emote

