Obsidian is launching The Outer Worlds 2 this week, and you may already be playing it if you forked out for early access.

Once you start working your way through the game, it's only natural to wonder how many main missions there are. You'll want to know if you're nearing the end, after all!

This is a game with plenty of side content, and a decent length main story. So, are you ready to see the list? Beware, there are some very vague spoilers in the mission names.

So, let's get to it. Here's every you need to know about The Outer Worlds 2 main missions.

How many main missions are in The Outer Worlds 2?

There are eight main missions in The Outer Worlds 2.

It's worth noting that each of these missions is a multi-stage quest that will send you around the houses for a bit. There is a fair amount of leg work before you reach the important story beats.

Each planet that you visit also has a lot of side content and optional asides, some of which will feed back into the main story in ways both big and small. Don't feel like you always have to rush towards the next main objective!

If you want to know the names of all eight missions, so you can see which one you're in right now, keep on reading.

Full list of The Outer Worlds 2 main missions

The full list of The Outer Worlds 2 main missions looks like this:

A Cause Worth Killing For Recalling the Score The Saboteur of Paradise On the Trail of the Traitor Fiends in High Places An Instrument to Unfold Space & Time A Complication with the Computronic Cerebrum Sins of the Past on the Precipice of the Future

Note: After Fiends in High Places, you can tackle the following two quests in either order.

We opted to do An Instrument to Unfold Space & Time first, but you can opt to tackle A Complication with the Computronic Cerebrum at that point if you'd prefer.

All roads lead to the same final mission, though, where many of your choices along the way will come to fruition.

In our four-star review of The Outer Worlds 2, we called it "a game that begs to be played".

We added: "Its jovial tone seeps through its every pore, and its quirky characters will literally beckon you towards the next fun idea. And the game will reward you for exploring its nooks and crannies, either with some cool loot or a fun little story beat.

"That being said, it’s worth noting that some very important plot moments happen in the blink of an eye and you might not even realise that you’ve made an important choice until after you’ve seen the horrific consequences of it.

"The game could do a little more to signpost its big turning points, and its missable content, as it doesn’t hesitate to throw pop-ups at you for other things (the new flaws system, for example, which is a fun little addition)."

So, as you work your way through the main missions, remember to stay alert to what's going on. Read the computers, listen to your companions, and try not to fudge up any important moments. Good luck!

