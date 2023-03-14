This Wolf & Wood-developed game features hand-painted 3D art which is based on concepts by none other than Judge Dredd and 2000 AD artist Mick McMahon. It also features the voice talent of Jason Isaacs, Zelda Williams, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and more.

The PlayStation VR 2 library keeps growing and The Last Worker is a game that many of you have got your eyes on. VR is just one way in which you can play this first-person narrative adventure. The release date has been confirmed, along with where you can play it.

You’ll be solving puzzles with help from your multi-purpose JüngleGun, getting orders ready for dispatch, and uncovering a mega-corporation’s dark secrets in this one.

If that sounds interesting, you’ll want to read on below to find out when The Last Worker release date is, how to pre-order, what consoles and platforms it’s playable on, and more. Scroll to the end of the page to watch a trailer to see the game in action.

The Last Worker release date is 30th March 2023, its developer has confirmed. Hurry! You don’t have long to get those pre-orders in before the game launches.

Can I pre-order The Last Worker?

You can indeed pre-order The Last Worker. You can pre-order the PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game on Amazon for £19.99 and £24.99, respectively.

The physical versions of the game come bundled with an exclusive reversible inlay sleeve, double-sided A3 poster and sticker sheet.

You can pre-order digital versions of the game on the stores of each available platform.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Last Worker?

The Last Worker is available to buy and play on PS5, PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though the game is available on PS4 or Xbox One. Still, with all of the other options above, it is available to play on all the other current platforms.

The Last Worker gameplay and story details

The Last Worker can be played with or without VR. You will need a PS5 and PSVR 2 headset or PC and Meta Quest 2 VR headset to play in VR.

It’s a first-person narrative adventure in which you play as Kurt (voiced by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), who is the last human worker for the world’s largest (and nearly entirely automated) retailer’s fulfilment centre: Jüngle.

You’ll be tasked with getting orders ready for dispatch and taking Jüngle down from the inside, on the behest of activist group S.P.E.A.R.

Armed with the JüngleGun, a multi-purpose tool, you will solve puzzles and more in the hand-painted cel-shaded world.

Learn more about The Last Worker by checking out our hands-on gameplay preview.

Is there a trailer for The Last Worker?

Yes! There is a trailer. Check out the release date trailer below to see the game in action and to take in its story, gameplay, and hand-painted graphics:

