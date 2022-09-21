A remake of the 1994 original System Shock, it began life as a Kickstarter campaign back in June 2016 and was fully funded just a couple of weeks later. It’s been over six years since its Kickstarter campaign so, understandably, fans are wondering when it will release.

Nightdive Studios’ System Shock remake is a game that a lot of people have their eyes on, and for good reason. The remake of the 1994 first-person classic is finally set to release on modern platforms, but when is its release date?

At Gamescom 2022, the team from RadioTimes.com met up with the game's narrative director Stephen Kick, and you can see the full interview in the video player above.

If you’re looking to discover the System Shock remake release date, pre-order situation, and what platforms it is available on then look no further. Read on for all of that information and more.

When is the System Shock remake release date?

Unfortunately, there is no official System Shock remake release date. On digital storefronts, you’ll see that it still says the game is “coming soon”. Thankfully, it appears as though development on the game is nearing its endgame. Fingers crossed this means we’ll finally get the game in 2023.

In its latest Kickstarter post, Nightdive Studios explains that it is “in the final stage of fine-tuning and polishing” and that it is “excited to finally release the game [it] envisioned all those years ago".

The backer beta is next (for those who backed the Kickstarter project) and once that has been released as well as a new demo on Steam, Nightdive will collate the data and put the game through “a final round of testing” and it will “be ready for launch”. This will be “when it’s done”.

GOG.com tells us that the System Shock remake is playable on 31st December, 2022, but given that no official release date has been given, we’re relatively sure this is just a placeholder date.

Can I pre-order System Shock remake?

Surprisingly given the lack of a release date, you can pre-purchase the System Shock remake on Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store for £34.99. There’s even a downloadable demo for you to try on Valve’s PC gaming store. Pre-purchase the remake on Steam and you’ll receive System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free.

You cannot currently pre-order System Shock on any other platform aside from PC. This doesn’t mean it isn’t releasing on anything else though.

Which consoles and platforms can play System Shock remake?

The System Shock remake is launching on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

It should release on all platforms on the same day, meaning console players shouldn’t miss out when it eventually does release. Given that the original System Shock was PC-only back in 1994, it’s nice to see it finally launch on consoles. It more than likely will not be making its way to Nintendo Switch.

System Shock remake gameplay and story details

In System Shock, SHODAN, Citadel Station’s AI, has gone rogue and taken over. The crew has been turned into an army to do her bidding and she wishes to do the same to Earth. It’s up to you to stop SHODAN and end her plans.

The System Shock remake is a first-person shooter/adventure in a science-fiction setting. Thanks to its non-linear story, you’ll be able to unravel the plot at your own pace and explore Citadel Station however you like. You’ll need to keep your wits about you though, as there will be plenty of enemies to shoot down and systems to hack into.

Is there a System Shock remake trailer?

There are a few System Shock remake trailers, but the best one is the newest one, which shows off the first-person gameplay, Blade-Runner-esque graphics, and eerie atmosphere rather well. It contains a little slice of everything the game is about and you can watch it below:

To learn more about the game, check out our developer interview below:

