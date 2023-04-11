First released back in 1983, the Bomberman series has become a beloved staple for gamers worldwide seeing many releases through the years, and not just limited to games. There are many anime and manga portrayals of our favourite mechanical brothers too.

‌Konami has dropped a new trailer for Super Bomberman R 2 detailing its release date, pre-order details and the new battle modes we can expect.

With all that said, it's no surprise to see Konami follow up the smashing Super Bomberman R with what is shaping up to be a bombastic sequel.

‌The Super Bomberman R 2 release date is on 13th September for the digital versions.

Those looking for a physical release won't have long to wait with boxed editions coming out the day after on 14th September.

In sentimental fashion, this marks the 40th anniversary of Bomberman first gracing our screens in Japan, before going on to become a household name with its subsequent releases on a plethora of platforms.

Can I pre-order Super Bomberman R 2?

‌Super Bomberman R 2 is available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store.

Currently it is only available to wishlist on Steam but we'll be sure to let you know when this changes. We'll also let you know when the boxed editions appear at retailers like Amazon.

Which consoles and platforms can play Super Bomberman R 2?

Fortunately, no one will be left out, as ‌Super Bomberman R 2 will be coming to all major platforms, meaning we will be able to play it on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC.

You also won’t be short for people to play with, or miss out on the fun with any of your friends, as Super Bomberman R 2 supports crossplay between all platforms.

Super Bomberman R 2 gameplay and story details

R 2 looks to be the most content and feature-packed Bomberman release ever.

Returning from Super Bomberman R are the battle modes “Standard”, “Grand Prix” and “Battle 64”. Most excitingly is a new mode, “Castle”, which sees 16 players split into an Attack Side and Castle Side, pitting them in a battle fighting for or defending treasure chests.

Players can also create and share their own Castle stages with a built-in editor allowing for virtually endless new content.

For the solo experience, there is an enhanced story mode where we can follow the Bomberman brothers and their new friends the Ellons across the universe, visiting new planets full of stages and puzzles, as they battle the Black Moon, Lugions and Lugibons.

Offline play is also available against AI, or with your friends and family, to demonstrate your bombing prowess.

Is there a Super Bomberman R 2 trailer?

There most certainly is a trailer and below is the latest detailing everything you need to know about all the upcoming features of Super Bomberman R 2!

