After a lengthy development cycle and high-profile legal wranglings, Subnautica 2 is finally out in early access, and we’ve got all the Subnautica 2 sales numbers to see just how much money it has made.

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As we’ll get into, sales figures have been at the heart of the many controversies that have swirled around Subnautica 2, plunging the highly anticipated sequel into the murky depths of the courts.

We’re now on the other side of that, though, but the jury is perhaps still out on how it will all shake down. As we’ll see, Subnautica 2 has had a very promising launch, and it only seems set to get better and better, which could make interesting reading for Krafton accountants.

It truly is a bizarre situation, and one we likely haven't heard the end of yet, but with that said, read on for a deep dive into the Subnautica 2 sales figures!

Subnautica 2 sales numbers: How much money has it made?

Subnautica 2 has sold at least one million copies, which would generate around £26 million.

This was announced by the developers Unknown World on X.

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That was posted at 4pm BST on 14 May, and so the number will no doubt have climbed higher since, especially as players who weren’t sure at first are won over by all the reviews and gameplay footage that have been coming out.

Over on SteamDB, we can see Subnautica 2 hit a peak player count of 467,582 at the time of writing, and this was achieved around the same time as the announcement of one million copies sold.

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The sales performance of Subnautica 2 is of great interest to many, after a storied conflict between the Subnautica 2 developers and publishers Krafton, which stemmed from a promised bonus of up to $250 million to Unknown Worlds in the event of a successful launch.

Following the firings of Unknown Worlds executives Ted Gill, Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, they accused Krafton of delaying early access in August 2025 as a means of getting around the bonus, and in turn sued Krafton.

Prior to launch, a court in Delaware ruled that Krafton was legally required to rehire Gill. In response, Krafton said that it "respectfully disagreed" with the ruling, and was "evaluating our options as we determine our path forward".

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