Capcom never lets a Street Fighter rest on its laurels and the sixth main entry is no different with plenty of new characters and stages on the way to the game.

If the game’s roster isn’t enough for you, you’ll be glad to know that DLC fighters are on the way to Street Fighter 6 thanks to the Year 1 Ultimate pass!

Alongside the Year 1 Ultimate pass is the Year 1 Character pass. The Ultimate version is what we’re focussing on here but that’s because it contains everything in the Character Pass and more.

Keep on reading to find out when the Street Fighter 6 Year 1 Ultimate pass start date is, how much it costs, and to see the full list of what’s included.

You can purchase the Street Fighter 6 Year 1 Ultimate pass right now but you’ll only have access to the included Drive Tickets as of writing. This has been confirmed by Capcom in a tweet which you can see below:

The new characters, meanwhile, will be available throughout the year, with the first landing in Summer 2023, the second in Autumn 2023, the third in Winter 2024, and the fourth in Spring 2024. There are currently no confirmed release dates for the rest of the DLC content in the pass.

Capcom will reveal exact release dates in due time. It’s worth keeping an eye on the publisher’s official social media channels for any reveals.

What is the price for Street Fighter 6 Year 1 Ultimate pass?

The Street Fighter 6 Year 1 Ultimate pass price is £49.99. We know. That’s a lot. It does come with plenty of content, though.

You can also grab the Year 1 Ultimate pass as part of the Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition, which is digital-only or as part of the £249.99 Collector’s Edition. Here’s where to buy the Year 1 Ultimate pass:

Here’s where to buy the Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition:

It’s worth mentioning that you can also grab the Year 1 Character pass. This is cheaper at £26.98 but includes less content and is also bundled with Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition (£79.99).

Where to buy the Year 1 Character pass:

What’s included in Street Fighter 6 Year 1 Ultimate pass?

The Year 1 Ultimate pass in Street Fighter 6 might be expensive but it is loaded with content. Here is the full list of what it includes:

Four DLC characters Rashid | From Street Fighter 5 | Summer 2023 A.K.I | New character | Autumn 2023 Ed | From Street Fighter 5 | Winter 2024 Akuma | Street Fighter 2 | Spring 2024

Two new Stages

7,700 Drive Tickets

Four additional characters' colours: Outfit 1 Colours 3-10

Four additional characters' costume: Outfit 2 (including colours 1-10)

Four additional characters' costume: Outfit 3 (including colours 1-10)

Here’s what’s included in the Year 1 Character pass:

Four additional characters' colours: Outfit 1 Colours 3-10

4,200 Drive Tickets

