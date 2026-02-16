With so many new games coming out all the time, it can be hard to know exactly what to buy the gamer in your life, and as such, we’ve explained everything you need to know about Steam vouchers, including where to buy gift cards in the UK to ease yourself of the burden of responsibility!

But as for those Steam gift cards, we’ll also go over exactly what you can buy with them, as they aren’t locked to any one particular type of product, such as games, for example.

For all things Steam gift cards, read on!

Steam vouchers explained: What can you buy with them?

Steam gift cards can be used to purchase Steam hardware. Valve

Steam gift cards add money to your Steam Wallet, which can be used to purchase anything through Steam.

This includes hardware such as the Steam Deck and the upcoming Steam hardware, namely the Steam Machine, along with the Steam Controller, the Steam Frame virtual reality headset and the eventual Steam Deck 2.

It also extends to in-game purchases, such as DLC and microtransactions. You can also buy skins for games like Counter-Strike 2 and Team Fortress 2.

Where to buy Steam gift cards in the UK

Steam gift cards can also be found in retailers. Vojtěch Mišura, Wikimedia Commons

Steam gift cards can be found across many major retailers in the UK, or can be purchased digitally.

Steam Digital Gift Cards come in values of £4, £10, £25, £50 and £100 and physical Steam gift cards are £10 or £20.

You do need a Steam account to purchase Steam Digital Gift Cards, however, so if you’re not much of a gamer yourself, you can head out to most shops and see them.

Steam lists the following shops as places that stock Steam Gift cards.

Argos

WHSmith

ASDA

John Lewis

Tesco

Wilko

We have also seen Steam gift cards in Lidl and Currys. It’s worth noting that Frasers Group-owned GAME is closing the remainder of its standalone stores, which would have been the most obvious place to go.

If you would like to buy physical Steam gift cards, but with all the convenience of online shopping, you can do so from Currys:

