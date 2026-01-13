If you were worried that the world of VR was slowing down, then Valve has a proverbial shot to the arm with the Steam Frame, and we’ve got everything you need to know about it, from release date speculation, what it is, price and specs explained!

Ad

Valve announced a slew of hardware, including the diminutive Steam Machine, which still has no word on how much it will cost, though price leaks might give us a clue there.

The Steam Frame, alongside its console sibling, will join the Steam Deck as part of Valve's hardware roster. It’s certainly an interesting time in PC gaming land, with Valve blurring the lines of console and PC.

It will also be more of a direct competitor to the Meta Quest 3, taking ideas from that device's school of thought, as well as building upon the concept.

But, as for that Steam Frame, read on!

The Steam Frame and the included controllers. Valve

The Steam Frame release date will be "early 2026", according to Valve.

This is the same as The Steam Machine and its Steam Controller, and we can reasonably assume "early 2026" to mean any time between January and April.

As we noted for the Steam Machine price, the ongoing DRAM pricing crisis caused by the proliferation of AI data centres may push this back further, though the Steam Frame is slightly less at risk to these factors due to having less memory onboard overall.

Once an official announcement is made, we will update you asap.

What is the Steam Frame?

The Steam Frame has included speakers. Valve

The Steam Frame is an all-in-one virtual reality headset akin to the Meta Quest.

Valve’s previous VR headset, the Index, required the user to set up basestations that beamed lasers in order for the headset to track where your head and hands were.

The Steam Frame uses cameras on the device to do this instead, a method called "inside out" tracking.

This makes setup a lot quicker and easier, and those cameras can be used for pass-through viewing so that you can see your surroundings.

The Steam Frame separates itself from its predecessor further by having a system-on-a-chip (SoC) onboard, meaning it is possible to use the device and play games, even when not plugged into a PC.

This SoC is similar to those found in phones, but Valve is using a piece of software called Fast Emulation eXtension (FEX) that can allow PC games to run on it, much like the Steam Deck uses Proton to allow Windows games to run on the Linux operating system.

It won’t be able to play highly demanding titles, but simpler games such as Beat Saber will run perfectly well.

As well as VR titles, you will also be able to use the Steam Frame as a virtual desktop, with windows surrounding you, like the Apple Vision Pro. A use case for this would be to play games on a virtual screen that appears much larger than your own.

When you do want to play demanding VR games from your PC, an included Wi-Fi dongle creates an ultrafast and low-latency dedicated network that streams the game to the Steam Frame, making for a hassle-free experience, so long as you keep the batteries charged up!

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Can I pre-order the Steam Frame?

The battery is kept in the back of the headstrap to better balance the weight. Valve

No, you cannot currently pre-order the Steam Frame.

It is available to wishlist on Steam, should you want to be notified the moment that you can pre-order or purchase it.

There hasn’t been any word on whether Valve will employ a reservation system as it did for the Steam Deck when it first came out.

This was done in the wake of COVID, which strained many supply lines, and it was also the first time Valve had manufactured its own console.

Depending on how the DRAM crisis plays out, however, it is still very possible that Valve might need to trickle units out to consumers, unless it has been stockpiling them in significant quantities.

How much will the Steam Frame cost?

The Steam Frame controllers feature a DPAD, unlike the Meta Quest 3. Valve

Valve has indicated that the Steam Frame will cost less than $1000 (£740 or so).

But even so, that price could theoretically be as high as $999.99 – and again, this previous price indication came before the severity of the DRAM pricing crisis was fully understood, so it could well end up creeping over that line.

Regardless, we can likely expect the Steam Frame to cost more than the Meta Quest 3, also offering more in terms of features.

Once an announcement is made, we will update this page.

Steam Frame specs explained

Users can adjust the IPD of the Steam Frame to suit their eyes. Valve

There are multiple aspects to the Stream Frame: it has the displays, SoC anc controllers, and below you can check it all out!

Headset tech specs

General

Processor – 4 nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3, ARM64

– 4 nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3, ARM64 RAM – 16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM

– 16GB Unified LPDDR5X RAM Storage – 256GB / 1TB UFS storage options (microSD card slot for expanded storage)

– 256GB / 1TB UFS storage options (microSD card slot for expanded storage) Power – Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery, one USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data, charge with USB-C, 45W

– Rechargeable 21.6 Wh Li-ion battery, one USB-C 2.0 port in the rear, for charging and data, charge with USB-C, 45W Modular Headstrap – Headstrap includes integrated dual audio drivers and a rechargeable battery on rear, headstrap weight: 245g, core module can be separated from headstrap, for other headstrap solutions.

Display and optics

Display – 2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye), 72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental)

– 2160 x 2160 LCD (per eye), 72-144Hz refresh rate (144Hz experimental) Optics – Custom pancake lenses, glass and non-glass optical elements, large FOV (up to 110 degrees)

– Custom pancake lenses, glass and non-glass optical elements, large FOV (up to 110 degrees) IPD target range – 60mm - 70mm

– 60mm - 70mm Eye glasses max width – 140mm

Cameras and tracking

Tracking – Inside-out camera based tracking

– Inside-out camera based tracking Cameras – 4x outward facing monochrome cameras for controller and headset tracking, 2x interior cameras for eye tracking and foveated streaming

– 4x outward facing monochrome cameras for controller and headset tracking, 2x interior cameras for eye tracking and foveated streaming Passthrough – Monochrome passthrough via outward facing cameras

– Monochrome passthrough via outward facing cameras Low-light support – IR illuminators for tracking and passthrough in dark environments

– IR illuminators for tracking and passthrough in dark environments Expansion – User accessible front expansion port, dual high-speed camera interface (8 lanes @ 2.5Gbps MIPI) / PCIe Gen 4 interface (1-lane)

Connectivity

Wi-Fi – Wi-Fi 7, 2x2, dual radios enable concurrent 5GHz Wi-Fi and 6GHz VR streaming

– Wi-Fi 7, 2x2, dual radios enable concurrent 5GHz Wi-Fi and 6GHz VR streaming Wireless Adapter – Wireless adapter included in the box, Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz), provides direct, low-latency link between headset and PC

– Wireless adapter included in the box, Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz), provides direct, low-latency link between headset and PC Bluetooth – Bluetooth 5.3, 2.4GHz dedicated link for Steam Frame Controllers

Audio

Speakers – Dual speaker drivers per ear, integrated into headstrap

– Dual speaker drivers per ear, integrated into headstrap Microphone – Dual microphone array

Size and weight

Size – 175mm x 95mm x 110mm (core module + facial interface)

– 175mm x 95mm x 110mm (core module + facial interface) Weight – 440 g - core module + headstrap, 185 g - core module

Software

Operating System – SteamOS 3 (Arch-based)

– SteamOS 3 (Arch-based) Desktop – KDE Plasma

Controller tech specs

Controls and Input

Motion controls – Full 6-DOF tracking and IMU support

– Full 6-DOF tracking and IMU support Gamepad controls – A B X Y buttons (right controller), D-pad (left controller), Full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, L & R analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View / Menu / Steam buttons, Dual stage grip buttons

– A B X Y buttons (right controller), D-pad (left controller), Full-size magnetic thumbsticks (TMR) with capacitive touch, L & R analog triggers, L & R bumpers, View / Menu / Steam buttons, Dual stage grip buttons Haptics – Haptic motor in each controller

– Haptic motor in each controller Finger tracking – Capacitive sensing for all input surfaces, capacitive finger tracking

General

Connectivity – 2.4GHz link to dedicated headset radio

– 2.4GHz link to dedicated headset radio Size – 126mm x 73mm x 87mm per controller

– 126mm x 73mm x 87mm per controller Weight – With battery 130g per controller, without battery 107g per controller

– With battery 130g per controller, without battery 107g per controller Power – One replaceable AA battery per controller (40hr battery life)

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.