But if Cal is to truly compete with Dante, he'll need a blaster to go with his lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, like its predecessor, has excellent combat. In fact, we'll happily say that it's the first time we've really felt like a Jedi in a video game. The stylish melee combos with a lightsaber is so cool it would make Devil May Cry's Dante envious.

If you saw a certain trailer you'll know that this is possible with the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but can you use it if you bought a regular copy? Luckily you can, and we're here to tell you exactly where to find it. You'll be blasting enemies before you know it.

How to unlock the blaster stance

YouTube channel Kibbles Gaming has made a nifty little video explaining how to get the blaster, so check that out – but we'll also walk you through exactly what to do below.

The blaster is difficult to miss if you're following the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. In fact, it's impossible to miss...

After the Forest Array section, return to the mantis and head to Jedha. There, you'll be reunited with a few old acquaintances – one of whom is the blaster-wielding Bode. Can you see where we're going here?

In a cutscene, Bode will offer Cal his blaster. Voila! You now have the Blaster stance, so get ready to go full Dante against the evil forces of the empire. You even have infinite ammo. Well, technically you do. Using your lightsaber will replenish your blaster once it reaches zero.

Happy blasting!

