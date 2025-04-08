First created by two college students, Nicholas Bagamian and Ian Proulx, while they were still at Stanford, Splitgate rose to popularity on Steam before even being completed.

For its sequel, the developers are taking community feedback to heart.

With the devs promising "way more" in the Open Beta than in the Open Alpha, fans can’t wait to start playing. Proulx, co-founder and CEO of 1047 Games, has insisted that player input is at the centre of Splitgate 2.

The free-to-play first-person multiplayer shooter game is set to release in 2025. But when can players access Spitgate 2 Open Beta?

Splitgate 2 Open Beta will release in May 2025.

Previously, Splitgate 2 Open Alpha’s four-day testing window lasted from 27th February to 2nd March 2025.

Open betas usually stay open for anything from a couple of weeks to a few months, which means players will get loads more time to explore the game.

In its announcement, 1047 Games said: "Mark your calendars for May. To be safe, maybe just take the whole month off now?"

Where can I play Splitgate Open Beta 2?

Players will likely be able to join Splitgate 2 Open Beta on PS5, Steam, or Xbox X/S.

Splitgate 2 will only stay open for a limited time, so anxious fans may want to wishlist it on their preferred console to stay up to date.

The finished faction-based portal shooter game will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC by the end of the year.

What to expect from the Splitgate 2 Open Beta

Bigger maps, deeper lore and plenty more portals: Splitgate 2 Open Beta is set to build on feedback from the Open Alpha.

More weapons and challenges are being added to the game, as well as shorter respawns and longer rounds.

Splitgate 2 Open Alpha introduced the game’s biggest map to date: Glacier. After listening to player feedback, the developers have said they are working on including larger maps and trickier arenas, including more vertical ones.

For lore lovers, Splitgate 2 is set to sprinkle some narrative into its gameplay. Narrative writer Nate Dern has been hired to expand on the universe and write in-game announcer dialogue, so clues and initial lore may begin appearing in the Open Beta.

The final game will feature three factions with different perks: Sabrask, a rugged warrior clan from Mars; Meridian, the elegant but deadly Venus fighters who prize intelligence and innovation; and Aeros, a stylish and swift-footed Earthborn faction.

