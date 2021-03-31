Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 update patch notes: New suit and more changes revealed

Since launching to critical acclaim in November 2020, things have been a little quiet for spin-off Spider-Man: Miles Morales other than a 60fps ray tracing mode in December.

However, that has all changed thanks to a recent update from Insomniac Games, which has followed the lead of Spiderman PS4 by giving out a brand new DLC suit.

Players can get the Advanced Tech Suit completely free in update 1.09, as well as an exclusive PS5 feature along with the usual bug fixes.

Spider-Man Miles Morales 1.09 update patch notes

The big news from this update is, of course, the new Advanced Tech Suit, which has a similar look to the Iron Spider suit worn by Peter Parker in the PS4 game. It is the first DLC suit for Spider-Man: Miles Morales and is free for all players.

Rolling out today, our new #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 update adds the Advanced Tech Suit and includes various fixes. Additionally on PS5 only, the update adds realistic muscle deformation on select suits. pic.twitter.com/1nnSvgJB2P — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 30, 2021

The PS5 edition will also exclusively receive “realistic muscle deformation on select suits”, meaning Miles’s muscles will move more realistically under the suits – now that’s attention to detail.

Then there are of course the routine bug fixes – see below for full details:

New Features

Added ZivaRT support to the Classic, Great Responsibility, Winter, Uptown Pride and Advanced Tech Suits on PS5

Added the Advanced Tech Suit

Added the Advanced Tech Suit sticker to Photo Mode

General Fixes & Polish

Improved stability

Addressed an issue where the player could fall through the map during Mission Replay

Addressed an issue where the player model would not fully render

Addressed a lighting issue in Central Park

Addressed an issue where Roxxon bases would appear excessively dark

Spider-Man Miles Morales 1.09 release date and time: When does the Miles Morales update go live?

The update is available now, having gone live on 30th March 2021. It’s not a hefty update either – you’re looking at about 300 MB on both PS4 and PS5.

If your internet is still struggling, however, don’t forget all the usual tricks – move your PlayStation closer to the router if possible, plug in an ethernet cable and pause any other downloads and streams.

