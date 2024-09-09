Players have encountered the joining error bug since the servers were switched on, leaving them unable to join forces as their crusade continues across the galaxy.

With all games featuring some form of online element, there's always a chance the servers experience some kind of issues when everyone logs in for the first time.

What exactly causes the Space Marine 2 joining error bug? Keep on reading for everything there is to know.

What is the Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 joining server bug?

The Warhammer Space Marine 2 joining server bug involves players encountering a never-ending "joining server" message.

The exact cause of the issue remains a mystery, but Focus Entertainment has already started investigating the problem in order to rectify it as soon as possible.

An official fix from the developer hasn't arrived yet, but as soon as one appears, we'll update the page with all the latest information.

Recommended fixes for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 joining server bug

There are several ways players can attempt to stop the joining server bug from impacting their online Space Marine 2 experience.

We've listed a few that should allow players to load alongside their fellow Space Marines with ease.

Disable crossplay

The first fix we recommend is to disable crossplay, as it's a common cause of server problems in other shooter games.

However, switching off crossplay prevents players from battling with others on a different platform, restricting any kind of co-op play to those on the same platforms.

Verifying game files

Another workaround involves verifying the game files.

Although this process may take a while, ensuring there aren't any corrupted or missing files disrupting the action can make the difference.

Direct invitations

The third and final fix we recommend is in the form of direct invitations.

Using an in-game code rather than accepting an invitation through the PC or console can completely avoid any instances of the joining server bug, which is great news for those who are unable to join matches.

If all else fails, waiting for the developers to apply a fix is the only option. They're already working on addressing the issues, so it shouldn't be long before the bug is squashed once and for all.

