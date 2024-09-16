After the conflict was resolved, the new Lord Commander of the Imperium (which the space marines serve) ordered them to split into smaller groups made up of 1000 soldiers to help contain any potential rebellious uprisings in the future.

In the tabletop game, this has granted players the freedom to choose from a huge range of different marines all heralding from different units, each with their own colour scheme and armour markings. Focus Entertainment's latest game does a great job at capturing that level of customisation in its multiplayer mode.

But with so much to choose from, it can be hard keeping up with everything available, so we’ve assembled a list of every Astarte chapter that is available in Space Marine 2 below.

How many Astartes chapters are in Warhammer Space Marine 2?

There are a total of 37 different Astartes chapters in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 – that’s a lot of options.

They are all split into different menu tabs in the game’s Astartes Heraldry menu, ordered by the faction's heritage.

Some can be unlocked through Space Marine 2’s in-game currency, whereas others can only be obtained by buying them as DLC.

Each chapter is also divided into multiple elements, such as emblems and colour schemes, so there is a high level of customisation on offer.

Full list of Warhammer Space Marine 2 chapters – all Astartes Heraldry options

The Astartes Heraldry screen in Space Marine 2. Focus Entertainment

To customise your armour in Space Marine 2, you’ll need to find the Astartes Heraldry menu.

Simply head to the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge and interact with the Techpriest that descends from the ceiling.

From there, simply click "edit armour" and you’ll be able to browse the myriad options on offer. However, you’ll need to have completed the introductory mission called "Rain of Terror" first.

Below is a full list of each chapter that can be unlocked in Space Marine 2, along with their traditional colour scheme.

Adeptus Astartes

Dark Angels - green

Ultramarines - blue and gold

Space Wolves - steel and gold

Iron Hands - steel

White Scars - white and red

Salamanders - green

Blood Angels - red

Imperial Fists - yellow and red

Raven Guard - black and white

Black Templars - black and white

Heretic Astartes (Chaos Space Marines)

Alpha Legion - blue

Black Legion - black and orange

Iron Warriors - bronze and orange

Death Guard - lime green

World Eaters - red and orange

Night Lords - blue and red

Unknown foundings (Chapters with no clear lineage)

Blood Ravens - red

Taurans - silver

Red Scorpions - silver

Storm Giants - silver and red

Carcharodons - steel grey

Omega Marines - white and black

Minotaurs - pale orange

Exorcists - orange

Ultramarines

Ultramarines - blue and black

Doom Eagles - steel and red

Genesis Chapter - red and yellow

Libators - yellow

Novamarines - blue

Praetors of Orpheus - blue and grey

Scythes of the Emperor - yellow and dark green

Iron Hounds - silver and grey

Tome Keepers - silver and red

Void Tridents - blue and orange

Castellans of the Rift - green and yellow

Brazen Consuls - copper and silver

Hawk Lords - purple

