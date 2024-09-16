Warhammer Space Marine 2 chapters: Full list of Astartes Heraldry
It’s time to crack the paint open.
Tired of running around in Lieutenant Titus's blue and gold armour? Well, Space Marine 2’s Astartes Heraldry screen will let you take your soldier for a spin with a new lick of paint.
Although space marines are usually united against a common enemy, they are also divided into different factions called Chapters. In Warhammer 40k’s dense lore, a horrific civil war known as the Horus Heresy sparked a change in policy for the gruff warriors.
After the conflict was resolved, the new Lord Commander of the Imperium (which the space marines serve) ordered them to split into smaller groups made up of 1000 soldiers to help contain any potential rebellious uprisings in the future.
In the tabletop game, this has granted players the freedom to choose from a huge range of different marines all heralding from different units, each with their own colour scheme and armour markings. Focus Entertainment's latest game does a great job at capturing that level of customisation in its multiplayer mode.
But with so much to choose from, it can be hard keeping up with everything available, so we’ve assembled a list of every Astarte chapter that is available in Space Marine 2 below.
How many Astartes chapters are in Warhammer Space Marine 2?
There are a total of 37 different Astartes chapters in Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 – that’s a lot of options.
They are all split into different menu tabs in the game’s Astartes Heraldry menu, ordered by the faction's heritage.
Some can be unlocked through Space Marine 2’s in-game currency, whereas others can only be obtained by buying them as DLC.
Each chapter is also divided into multiple elements, such as emblems and colour schemes, so there is a high level of customisation on offer.
Full list of Warhammer Space Marine 2 chapters – all Astartes Heraldry options
To customise your armour in Space Marine 2, you’ll need to find the Astartes Heraldry menu.
Simply head to the Armouring Hall on the Battle Barge and interact with the Techpriest that descends from the ceiling.
From there, simply click "edit armour" and you’ll be able to browse the myriad options on offer. However, you’ll need to have completed the introductory mission called "Rain of Terror" first.
Below is a full list of each chapter that can be unlocked in Space Marine 2, along with their traditional colour scheme.
Adeptus Astartes
- Dark Angels - green
- Ultramarines - blue and gold
- Space Wolves - steel and gold
- Iron Hands - steel
- White Scars - white and red
- Salamanders - green
- Blood Angels - red
- Imperial Fists - yellow and red
- Raven Guard - black and white
- Black Templars - black and white
Heretic Astartes (Chaos Space Marines)
- Alpha Legion - blue
- Black Legion - black and orange
- Iron Warriors - bronze and orange
- Death Guard - lime green
- World Eaters - red and orange
- Night Lords - blue and red
Unknown foundings (Chapters with no clear lineage)
- Blood Ravens - red
- Taurans - silver
- Red Scorpions - silver
- Storm Giants - silver and red
- Carcharodons - steel grey
- Omega Marines - white and black
- Minotaurs - pale orange
- Exorcists - orange
Ultramarines
- Ultramarines - blue and black
- Doom Eagles - steel and red
- Genesis Chapter - red and yellow
- Libators - yellow
- Novamarines - blue
- Praetors of Orpheus - blue and grey
- Scythes of the Emperor - yellow and dark green
- Iron Hounds - silver and grey
- Tome Keepers - silver and red
- Void Tridents - blue and orange
- Castellans of the Rift - green and yellow
- Brazen Consuls - copper and silver
- Hawk Lords - purple
