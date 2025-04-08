So, whether you're wondering how far through you are or are just interested in how the game is structured, we've got a list of every chapter in the game.

How many chapters does South of Midnight have?

There are a total of 14 chapters to complete in South of Midnight.

While there are 14 in total, they do vary in length quite a bit – some of them can be completed in 10-20 minutes while others will likely take you more than an hour.

This is because of how the game splits its plot lines, with some story threads spanning multiple chapters, requiring a smaller chapter here and there to set the scene.

Some chapters will also have a bit more exploration and side content to see, though as South of Midnight is a fairly linear game, you won't have many detours to make in most levels.

If you haven't tried the game out yet and are wondering if you can play it on Xbox Game Pass, we've got a dedicated guide that explains all.

Full list of South of Midnight chapters

Here is a list of all the South of Midnight chapters:

Chapter 1: Night of the Flood

Chapter 2: Other Voices, Other Loom

Chapter 3: A Big Fish

Chapter 4: Wicked Temper

Chapter 5: Everything that Rises

Chapter 6: Hush, Hush, Sweet Cherie

Chapter 7: A Barman is Hard to Find

Chapter 8: Their Eyes Were Watching

Chapter 9: Of Webs and Woman

Chapter 10: Light in the Darkness

Chapter 11: Muddy Waters

Chapter 12: The Crossroads

Chapter 13: Past Isn't Past

Chapter 14: Midnight

Although there are quite a lot of chapters in South of Midnight, because many of them are quite short, the game itself doesn't end up being too long.

This is especially true of some of the earlier chapters, with chapters in the second half of the game taking longer as they dive deeper into the story and lore of the world.

