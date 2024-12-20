Since then, countless spin-offs, comic books, TV shows, and now three Hollywood films have been made – not to mention the long list of mainline games.

We get that knowing where to start is a bit tricky.

Fortunately, we’ve done the research so you don’t have to.

Read on to find out how to play the Sonic games in order. We’ve covered how to play them in release date and story order so you can decide what’s best.

Where should you start with the Sonic games?

We recommend that you start with Sonic Origins Plus. It’s a collection of the original four Sonic games plus 12 Game Gear classics that can be played on current consoles.

You can buy Sonic Origins Plus on Amazon.

Once you’re done with that, we recommend you move on to Sonic Mania Plus for more of that classic 2D gameplay and then new titles such as Sonic x Shadow Generations.

Going in that order when you start will give you a good feel of the Sonic franchise as a whole with both classic and modern gameplay styles in abundance.

If you’d rather play in a different order, though, you can find how to play Sonic in release date and story order below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Here is how to play the Sonic games in release date order:

Sonic the Hedgehog | 1991 | Mega Drive

Sonic the Hedgehog | 1991 | Master System, Game Gear

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 1992 | Mega Drive

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 1992 | Master System, Game Gear

Sonic CD | 1993 | Mega-CD

Sonic Chaos | 1993 | Master System, Game Gear

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | 1994 | Mega Drive

Sonic and Knuckles | 1994 | Mega Drive

Sonic Triple Trouble | 1994 | Game Gear

Knuckles’ Chaotix | 1995 | 32X

Tails Adventure | 1995 | Game Gear

Sonic 3D | 1996 | Mega Drive, Sega Saturn

Sonic Blast | 1996 | Game Gear

Sonic Adventure | 1998 | Dreamcast

Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure | 1999 | Neo Geo Pocket Colour

Sonic Adventure 2 | 2001 | Dreamcast, GameCube

Sonic Advance | 2001 | Game Boy Advance

Sonic Advance 2 | 2002 | Game Boy Advance

Sonic Heroes | 2003 | GameCube, PS2, Xbox

Sonic Advance 3 | 2004 | Game Boy Advance

Shadow the Hedgehog | 2005 | GameCube, PS2, Xbox

Sonic Rush | 2005 | Nintendo DS

Sonic 06 | 2006 | Xbox 360, PS3

Sonic and the Secret Rings | 2007 | Wii

Sonic Rush Adventure | 2007 | Nintendo DS

Sonic Unleashed | 2008 | PS2, PS3, Wii, Xbox 360

Sonic and the Black Knight | 2009 | Wii

Sonic Colours | 2010 | Wii, Nintendo DS

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 | 2010 | iOS, Wii, PS3, Xbox 360

Sonic Generations | 2011 | Xbox 360, PS3, Nintendo 3DS, PC

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2 | 2012 | Android, iOS, PS3, Xbox 360

Sonic Lost World | 2013 | Wii U, Nintendo 3DS

Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric | 2014 | Wii U

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal | 2014 | Nintendo 3DS

Sonic Boom: Fire and Ice | 2016 | Nintendo 3DS

Sonic Forces | 2017 | Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One

Sonic Mania | 2017 | Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Xbox One

Sonic Frontiers | 2022 | Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Sonic Superstars | 2023 | Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Sonic Dream Team | 2023 | Apple Arcade

Sonic x Shadow Generations | 2024 | Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Most of the games above can be found on modern platforms, too, we’ve just listed them all by their original release dates and consoles.

There are also loads more Sonic spin-off games. We thought we’d stick with the platformers for this guide. We’ve bolded the mainline console games above, too.

Mainline Sonic games in story order

Sonic Frontiers. Sega

You can play the mainline Sonic games in any order you want, really, but there is a canon and some will make more sense played after other games due to the introduction of various characters.

We’ve tried our best to get the Sonic games in chronological story order, and we’ve only listed what we consider the mainline games – we’ve left out all handheld games, for example.

With all of that in mind, here is how to play the mainline Sonic games in story order:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.