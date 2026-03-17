As the trend of seemingly endless gaming adaptations continues apace, the second trailer for Sekiro: No Defeat proves that live action is far from the be-all and end-all.

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Despite initially launching to some mixed opinions thanks to its wholly unique combat system, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice finished 2019 with a slew of awards, and has cemented itself as one of the greatest action games ever made.

Beyond its stellar gameplay, its rich world and characters captivated players, making it a welcome, if unsurprising turn when an anime adaptation was first confirmed at Gamescom 2025.

Now, a second trailer has been revealed, giving fans a clearer look at the animation, as well as teasing some of the biggest fights in the story.

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One of the most iconic fights in a storied FromSoftware catalogue, this trailer repeatedly cuts to the electrifying battle between Wolf and Genichiro atop Ashina Castle.

Beyond this, we're also treated to glimpses of Wolf's clashes with Gyobu Masataka Oniwa, Owl and the monks of Senpou Temple, and more, all illustrated in its distinct and beautiful hand-drawn animation style.

Courtesy of director Kenichi Kutsuna, "By embracing the hand-drawn essence of 2D animation, we can achieve a transcendent beauty in action that goes beyond cool to something deeply poignant."

In a 2025 press release for the game, he added, "In adapting the overwhelmingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice into an anime, I have poured every ounce of my 'beauty' into creating this work.

"Whether you're a longtime fan of the game or experiencing the world of 'Sekiro' for the first time through this anime, we're confident this work will leave you with something to take home. Please look forward to it."

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It's not the only FromSoft property with an adaptation on the way, with Alex Garland's live action Elden Ring adaptation also on the way.

Nor is it the only major game with an anime adaptation on the way, with two Death Stranding anime currently in production.

Produced by animation studio Qzil.la, Sekiro: No Defeat is set to release on Crunchyroll at some point in 2026.

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