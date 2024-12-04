There’s a new arena, game mode, and Rocket Pass that fans can enjoy, so there is plenty to look forward to this time.

Below, we’ve covered when the new season will drop and the launch time here in the UK. We’ve also included all the new changes this season, which mixes things up and should keep the game fresh.

Season 17 is released on 4th December, so we won’t have to wait long to dive in and try out the new features.

What’s more important is what time the update drops and what new features we can look forward to.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Rocket League season 17 UK launch time

Rocket League's season 17 will land at 4pm UK time, so it will be ready to enjoy once the working day is done.

The new season is set to be a hefty download, so make sure you get the update started as soon as possible so you can dive into the new season quickly.

What changes in the Rocket League season 17 patch notes?

Rocket League.

There are plenty of new features coming in season 17. We’ve listed the most exciting ones below, as well as some of the bug fixes and more:

Online Free Play

Login rewards

Split Shot limited time mode Split Shot Heatseeker

Neo Tokyo Arcade Arena Neo Tokyo (Arcade) Arena is live in Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, the Main Menu, Competitive matches, Free Play, and Online Free Play

Rocket Pass Premium

Bug fixes Fixed an issue where replays auto played when pressing enter while renaming Fixed inventory instantly refreshing after archiving any item in the manage inventory men Fixed an issue causing some wheels to clip through the 1966 Cadillac DeVille fenders Fixed the Ragtag Decal changing the base Octane trim to Black Painted Fixed the ball in Hoops no longer changing colour when it passes over the Hoop Items obtained from Golden Trophy '24 rewards now appear in the trade-in menu Fixed Rocket Labs Medley Arena selection not working properly in Free Play



Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.