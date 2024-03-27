Rise of the Ronin trophy guide: Full list of trophies explained
All 51 trophies needed to unlock that sweet, sweet Platinum.
PlayStation 5 exclusives don't happen as often as they used to, but fans looking to play Rise of the Ronin will need the console to access the new Team Ninja game.
Taking place during the Boshin War in 19th-century Japan, players will take control of a nameless warrior as they look to decide the fate of the country from the military dictatorship of the Shogunate.
And with that comes plenty of trophies to keep you hooked to the action RPG for days on end.
Everything from reaching the highest rank and completing various side-missions to collecting all cats is needed to take home that Platinum.
So that you have everything you need, we've rounded up the full list of PS5 trophies, including what's needed to unlock them all. Head below for the full details.
How many trophies are in Rise of the Ronin?
Rise of the Ronin is made up of 51 trophies across PlayStation 5.
This equates to one Platinum, two Gold, nine Silver and 39 Bronze trophies. Twenty-two of these trophies are secret, so it's useful to know what to do as the game doesn't tell you.
Looking at the list, it should be pretty straightforward to unlock them all, with the only trophy connected to a higher difficulty being the Midnight Crossing achievement.
We estimate a 100 per cent completion will take somewhere between 30 to 40 hours, depending on your skill level.
Full list of Rise of the Ronin trophies
All 51 trophies for Rise of Ronin can be found below. Please note there are story spoilers within these, so only proceed if you're happy to find out the details. If not, come back once you've rolled credits on the game.
- Rise of the Ronin (Platinum) – Obtained all trophies
- Friendly Neighborhood Ronin (Gold) – Completed all Bond Missions
- Midnight Crossing (Gold) – Completed an optional Ronin mission with the "Midnight" difficulty setting enabled
- A Veiled Edge's Future (Silver) – Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin
- The Dawn of a New Japan (Silver) – Cleared Chapter 3
- Veiled Vow (Silver) – Started your first romantic relationship
- Shadow Stalker (Silver) - Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations
- Keeper of the Peace (Silver) – Defeated 50 Fugitives
- Social Climber (Silver) – Took part in missions with all available allies
- Sightseer (Silver) – Completed all photograph spots
- Cats Over All (Silver) – Collected all cats
- Tears of a Blue Demon (Silver) – Managed to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship
- Flying the Nest (Bronze) – Cleared the Prologue
- Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises (Bronze) – Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive
- Infiltrate the Prison Complex (Bronze) – Made your way to Shoin Yoshida
- A Happy Memory (Bronze) – Took a photograph at the request of Taka Maurayama
- Black Ships, Long Shadows (Bronze) – Cleared Chapter 1
- Meeting Kaishu Katsu (Bronze) – Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River
- A Show for the Shogun (Bronze) – Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel
- Strange Bedfellows (Bronze) – Brokered a truce between the Roshigumi and Chosu clan
- Cities of Darkness (Bronze) – Cleared Chapter 2
- The Satsuuma-Chosu Alliance (Bronze) – Persuaded Takamori Saigo
- The Battle of Toba-Fushimi (Bronze) – Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end
- Threads of Fate (Bronze) – Established your first bond
- One Good Turn Deserves Another (Bronze) – Gave your first gift
- Fateful Encounter (Bronze) – Achieved your first Lv.4 Personal Bond
- Home Sweet Home (Bronze) – Achieved your first Lv. 3 Area Bond
- Collector (Bronze) – Earned your first Completion Reward
- Good to Go (Bronze) – Upgraded your armour, weapon and sub-weapon
- Transfer of Power (Bronze) – Performed your first Bond Transfer
- Resonance (Bronze) – Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time
- Fresh Start (Bronze) – Remodeled your longhouse for the first time
- Travelling Through Time (Bronze) – Retried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul
- Striver's License (Bronze) – Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo
- Horseback Hero (Bronze) – Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training
- Firearm Genius (Bronze) – Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training
- Cheater Beater (Bronze) – Caught five cheaters while playing Odds and Evens
- Style Guru (Bronze) – Mastered three combat styles
- A Jack of Trade is a Master of All (Bronze) – Mastered one of the four stat types
- Contraption Creator (Bronze) – Conducted Technology Development 15 times
- Fancy Meeting You Here (Bronze) – Had 50 Chance Encounters
- Moneybags (Bronze) – Saved 150,000 sen
- Well-Rounded Ronin (Bronze) – Reached Level 55
- Martial Arts Maniac (Bronze) – Defeated enemies using every weapon
- Solitary Ronin (Bronze) – Completed a mission without allies
- Life Saver (Bronze) – Complete a No-Kill Mission's objectives
- The Greater Opportunity (Bronze) – Saved Shinsaku Takasugi's life
- Farewell, Black Cat (Bronze) – Saved Soji Okita's Life
- Twilight Fencer (Bronze) – Saved Ryoma Sakamoto's Life
- Dive of the Ronin (Bronze) – Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple
Rise of Ronin is available exclusively on PlayStation 5.
