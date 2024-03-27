And with that comes plenty of trophies to keep you hooked to the action RPG for days on end.

Everything from reaching the highest rank and completing various side-missions to collecting all cats is needed to take home that Platinum.

So that you have everything you need, we've rounded up the full list of PS5 trophies, including what's needed to unlock them all. Head below for the full details.

How many trophies are in Rise of the Ronin?

Rise of the Ronin. Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin is made up of 51 trophies across PlayStation 5.

This equates to one Platinum, two Gold, nine Silver and 39 Bronze trophies. Twenty-two of these trophies are secret, so it's useful to know what to do as the game doesn't tell you.

Looking at the list, it should be pretty straightforward to unlock them all, with the only trophy connected to a higher difficulty being the Midnight Crossing achievement.

We estimate a 100 per cent completion will take somewhere between 30 to 40 hours, depending on your skill level.

Full list of Rise of the Ronin trophies

Rise of the Ronin. Team Ninja

All 51 trophies for Rise of Ronin can be found below. Please note there are story spoilers within these, so only proceed if you're happy to find out the details. If not, come back once you've rolled credits on the game.

Rise of the Ronin (Platinum) – Obtained all trophies

Friendly Neighborhood Ronin (Gold) – Completed all Bond Missions

Midnight Crossing (Gold) – Completed an optional Ronin mission with the "Midnight" difficulty setting enabled

A Veiled Edge's Future (Silver) – Sealed the fate of your Blade Twin

The Dawn of a New Japan (Silver) – Cleared Chapter 3

Veiled Vow (Silver) – Started your first romantic relationship

Shadow Stalker (Silver) - Succeeded in carrying out 100 assassinations

Keeper of the Peace (Silver) – Defeated 50 Fugitives

Social Climber (Silver) – Took part in missions with all available allies

Sightseer (Silver) – Completed all photograph spots

Cats Over All (Silver) – Collected all cats

Tears of a Blue Demon (Silver) – Managed to beat the Blue Demon aboard the Black Ship

Flying the Nest (Bronze) – Cleared the Prologue

Curtain Falls, Curtain Rises (Bronze) – Learned that your Blade Twin is still alive

Infiltrate the Prison Complex (Bronze) – Made your way to Shoin Yoshida

A Happy Memory (Bronze) – Took a photograph at the request of Taka Maurayama

Black Ships, Long Shadows (Bronze) – Cleared Chapter 1

Meeting Kaishu Katsu (Bronze) – Spoke with Kaishu Katsu at the Sumida River

A Show for the Shogun (Bronze) – Learned the identity of the mysterious samurai at the duel

Strange Bedfellows (Bronze) – Brokered a truce between the Roshigumi and Chosu clan

Cities of Darkness (Bronze) – Cleared Chapter 2

The Satsuuma-Chosu Alliance (Bronze) – Persuaded Takamori Saigo

The Battle of Toba-Fushimi (Bronze) – Brought the Battle of Toba-Fushimi to an end

Threads of Fate (Bronze) – Established your first bond

One Good Turn Deserves Another (Bronze) – Gave your first gift

Fateful Encounter (Bronze) – Achieved your first Lv.4 Personal Bond

Home Sweet Home (Bronze) – Achieved your first Lv. 3 Area Bond

Collector (Bronze) – Earned your first Completion Reward

Good to Go (Bronze) – Upgraded your armour, weapon and sub-weapon

Transfer of Power (Bronze) – Performed your first Bond Transfer

Resonance (Bronze) – Equipped four or more pieces of equipment with the same set bonus for the first time

Fresh Start (Bronze) – Remodeled your longhouse for the first time

Travelling Through Time (Bronze) – Retried a mission for your first time using the Testament of the Soul

Striver's License (Bronze) – Received the highest rank (Master) at the dojo

Horseback Hero (Bronze) – Received the highest rank (Master) in gliding training

Firearm Genius (Bronze) – Received the highest rank (Master) in firearms training

Cheater Beater (Bronze) – Caught five cheaters while playing Odds and Evens

Style Guru (Bronze) – Mastered three combat styles

A Jack of Trade is a Master of All (Bronze) – Mastered one of the four stat types

Contraption Creator (Bronze) – Conducted Technology Development 15 times

Fancy Meeting You Here (Bronze) – Had 50 Chance Encounters

Moneybags (Bronze) – Saved 150,000 sen

Well-Rounded Ronin (Bronze) – Reached Level 55

Martial Arts Maniac (Bronze) – Defeated enemies using every weapon

Solitary Ronin (Bronze) – Completed a mission without allies

Life Saver (Bronze) – Complete a No-Kill Mission's objectives

The Greater Opportunity (Bronze) – Saved Shinsaku Takasugi's life

Farewell, Black Cat (Bronze) – Saved Soji Okita's Life

Twilight Fencer (Bronze) – Saved Ryoma Sakamoto's Life

Dive of the Ronin (Bronze) – Glided from the elevated deck at Kiyomizudera Temple

Rise of Ronin is available exclusively on PlayStation 5.

