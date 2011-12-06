Programmes and films can be accessed via a revamped Xbox dashboard, which uses Microsoft's Bing search engine. Owners of the Kinect motion sensor will be able to use its voice recognition technology - similar to Apple's Siri for the iPhone 4S - to search by "talking" to their TVs. They will also be able to browse TV content using the controller-free motion recognition technology.

Xbox already have a partnership with Sky TV, allowing subscribers to watch live channels as well as accessing on-demand products - including a huge Sky Movies database - through their console.

The update will also allow hands-free and voice-activated browsing of YouTube and Microsoft's online media store Zune.

The developments have been described by experts as “revolutionary”, with James McQuivey of Forrester Research saying: “Microsoft has just built and delivered it: a single box that ties together all the content you want, made easily accessible through a universal, natural, voice-directed search. This is now the benchmark against which all other living room initiatives should be compared.”

Fifty-seven million households worldwide currently own an Xbox.