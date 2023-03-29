Salazar plays an integral part in the plot of the horror game and had a major role in the kidnapping of the US President’s daughter, Ashley Graham . Eventually, you will need to fight the Salazar fused with Queen Plaga but you know that already if you’re here.

Some bosses in the Resident Evil 4 remake are just a pain and take some explaining. The fight against Ramon Salazar is one of these tricky boss battles but never fear, we’re here (to help).

The boss appears towards the end of the game and you should have some great weapons at your disposal by now to help you take it down. It’s difficult, but with the correct technique, you can take it down.

You can earn the ‘You Talk Too Much’ trophy/achievement during the boss battle if you throw a grenade into the beast’s open mouth once the weak spot is open. Defeating the boss will also unlock the ‘No Thanks, Bro!’ achievement/trophy.

Keep on reading to discover who Ramon Salazar is in Resident Evil 4 and to find out how to defeat the Salazar boss battle.

Who is Ramon Salazar in Resident Evil 4?

Ramon Salazar is one of the main baddies in Resident Evil 4. The 20-year-old bad guy (he looks way older) plays a major role in the Los Iluminados cult, which is behind the kidnap of Ashley Graham (the US President’s daughter).

His aged and creepy appearance is due to his acceptance of the Plaga parasite, which he has used to his advantage in creating a large army of cultists and the Verdugo. Salazar’s main role is the protection of the Queen Plaga.

You’ll encounter the boss battle against Ramon Salazar in Chapter 12. It’s a tricky boss, but with some guidance, you should be able to beat it.

How to beat Ramon Salazar in Resident Evil 4

To defeat Ramon Salazar, it’s probably best to follow the video above. Keep your wits about you and watch out for the mines on the floor. Salazar’s weak spot is its mouth. Shoot this when it's open. Throw a grenade in to unlock the ‘You Talk Too Much’.

Break the crates around the arena to find some ammo and other items to help turn the odds in your favour and remember to be stocked up on plenty of healing items!

Follow these steps to defeat Ramon Salazar:

Shoot the monster in its open mouth just after it spits acid Remember to doge the acid or use the pillar in the middle of the arena to avoid it entirely

Repeat this process until the Salazar/Queen Plaga body drops and flashes

When it’s dropped, run over to it and press the melee button to stick Leon’s knife into its eye to deal massive damage

Throw a grenade in its mouth to earn the bonus trophy/achievement!

One last thing. Run away if Salazar gets close to you. If the boss gets too close, it will grab you and eat you in an insta-kill attack. You can always use your Rocket Launcher to deal greater damage, too, but do remember to attack when its mouth is open to hit its weak point.

