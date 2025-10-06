Is Red Dead Redemption 2 getting a 60fps update? Rumours explained

That may all be about to change however, with rumours of a long-awaited 60fps update to the hit game reportedly in the works – here's what you need to know.

For clarity, we are talking about a 60fps console version of RDR2 – the game is already playable at 60fps and above on the PC version, released in 2019.

The recent rumours about a 60fps console version of RDR2 stem from an update to the game's description on Steam, spotted by Twitter account Synth Potato.

While the changes themselves do not hint towards anything in particular, Synth Potato notes that a change to the Oblivion page took place in the lead-up to Oblivion Remastered's release earlier this year.

While this would suggest an upgraded PC version of RDR2, similar to the GTA 5 Enhanced upgrade from March of this year, they believe that any PC upgrade would coincide with the release of an upgraded PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the game.

This has been supported by fellow Twitter user NateTheHate2, who has a strong record of reporting on unannounced games, recently stating that "they exist", in reference to RDR2 ports for current-gen consoles, although adding that "I have no update on timing for release."

For comparison, the original Red Dead Redemption has also received an update, allowing the game to be played at 60fps on PS5 consoles, so developer Rockstar has a track record in the area, although this update did come a whopping 13 years after its initial PS3 and Xbox 360 release.

So, is RDR2 getting a 60fps update? The simple answer is that we don't know, but it certainly seems like one is in the works.

Considering GTA 6 was delayed until next year, it would perhaps be a nice stopgap in the interim period for a RDR2 remaster to make its way onto current-gen consoles before the end of 2025, but chance would be a fine thing.

