This has naturally fluctuated over the years, with those players that have stuck around now considered the die-hards of the fan base, reaping the rewards with lots of new updates.

Year 9 is set to be no different, with the season set to roll out over the course of 2024.

In fact, Season 1 has now been implemented as of March, with new operator Deimos entering the fray, a revamp of shield mechanics, new attachment upgrades and inventory management all overhauled. So there's plenty to be excited about for long-term fans.

But what's around the corner? Well, let's take a loot at the roadmap for Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 and the expected release dates for each season.

Is there a R6 Y9 roadmap?

Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft

The Rainbow Six Siege roadmap for Year 9 was unveiled during the Six Invitational in February 2024.

The aim of Year 9 is to "reinforce the tactical shooter," according to creative director Alexander Karpazis.

Key elements that will see changes, new additions and enhancements include player protection, balancing, long-term progression, training and onboarding, the marketplace, the esports community and more.

What do we know about R6 future plans?

With Season 1 – Operation Deadly Omen – released in March 2024, let's look ahead to everything else we know about the plans for Year 9 of Rainbow Six Siege.

Season 2 (June 2024)

Operator – Recruit Remaster

Major Features – Reputation System full release, Siege Marketplace launch, new map filters in standard playlists

Player Protection – Enhance ban enforcement on Steam

Balancing – Fenrir update, Solis update part one

Player Comfort – New end-of-match screen for enhanced recap, drone jump previsualisation

Training/Onboarding – Additional maps and target drill modes into the Map Training playlist, additional AI-controlled Operators and new maps into the Versus AI playlist

Season 3 (September 2024)

Operator – New operator from Greece, details to be announced

Major Features – Siege Cup, new career menu and badges, Shooting Range access during matchmaking, AI-controlled Attackers to enhance defensive training opportunities

Player Protection – All tasks required to implement MouseTrap into the Reputation System on Consoles

Balancing – Solis Update part two, adjustments to operator Dokkaebi

Player Comfort – Deployable gadget previsualisation, custom 1v1 present

Training/Onboarding – New cover lane in the Shooting Range, new maps and drone drill modes in Map Training playlist, additional AI-controlled operators and new maps into the Versus AI playlist

Season 4 (December 2024)

Operator – Revamp of operator from the US with improved abilities

Major Features – New console to PC crossplay, new security measures to more effectively detect and automatically remove cheaters during matches

Player Protection – New AI-controlled text chat moderation tool for a safer gaming environment

Balancing – New balance update for operators and weapons

Player Comfort – New dynamic matchmaking feature

Training/Onboarding – More maps for Map Training playlist

Ubisoft has confirmed that all of these planned rollouts and dates are tentative, so do bear that in mind as things can change day at any time.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Head to the Ubisoft website for further details.

