The project, which has been described as “an action adventure film in the vein of Captain America and Inglourious Basterds” by its producers, will draw inspiration from the iconic shoot 'em up series of games, which first appeared on the Apple II in 1981. Since then it's spawned five sequels and even a hack called Castle Smurfenstein that replaced the game's Nazi foes with Smurfs intent on wiping out mankind.

“I’ve been playing the Wolfenstein games since I was a kid, and feel that their outlandish sensibility has deeply influenced my own writing and directing throughout my career,” Avery said in a statement.

Advertisement

“I have always thought Wolfenstein, transformed and opened for the screen to wider audiences not familiar with the games, would be a major cinematic experience...and I could not be happier that we are now embarking on this adventure.”