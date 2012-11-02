Pulp Fiction writer to head up Castle Wolfenstein movie
Roger Avary will write and direct the big-screen adaptation of the iconic 80s computer game
Pulp Fiction scribe Roger Avary is set to write and direct a big screen adaptation of the iconic Castle Wolfenstein series of video games, RadioTimes.com can confirm.
The Oscar-winning writer will take charge of the adaptation, which follows a young U.S army captain and a British special agent on a top secret mission to a German castle where Hitler is unveiling a new secret weapon. That weapon turns out to be Himmler's Paranormal Division - a threat that the allied heroes must stop at all costs.
The project, which has been described as “an action adventure film in the vein of Captain America and Inglourious Basterds” by its producers, will draw inspiration from the iconic shoot 'em up series of games, which first appeared on the Apple II in 1981. Since then it's spawned five sequels and even a hack called Castle Smurfenstein that replaced the game's Nazi foes with Smurfs intent on wiping out mankind.
“I’ve been playing the Wolfenstein games since I was a kid, and feel that their outlandish sensibility has deeply influenced my own writing and directing throughout my career,” Avery said in a statement.
“I have always thought Wolfenstein, transformed and opened for the screen to wider audiences not familiar with the games, would be a major cinematic experience...and I could not be happier that we are now embarking on this adventure.”