But with so little time before the Grand Finals, let's drop in and see what the master himself has to say!

Capi's top five tips for success in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile. LightSpeed & Quantum Studio, Krafton, Level Infinite

For those who may not know, Capi is a PUBG Mobile content creator and influencer who has garnered 1.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel to date, across 2,000 videos, featuring everything from match gameplay videos to exhibition matches, challenge content and hardware showcases.

Claiming to be the world’s fastest PUBG Mobile single-tap player, when Capi speaks, we should pay attention – if we want to get better at the game ourselves.

Not only is Capi an excellent player, though, he's also a great showman, and makes tons of great content to his TikTok and Instagram pages.

Fortunately, Capi has taken the time out to reveal what they believe to be the top five tips for getting that Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!

Know your weapons

In games like PUBG Mobile, your weapons are your tools for taking victory. Sure, versatility is important, but as you play you should develop a preference for weapon loadouts that match your playstyle.

Are you keen on taking and holding buildings with close-combat situations? Do you prefer to hold positions and deal with your opponents from afar?

No matter how you prefer to play, ensure you’ve put the time into practising using your preferred weapons.

Knowing what to expect with the recoil or fire rate of your weapons with different attachments will keep you prepared for whatever situation you find yourself in and keep you on track to a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

Always play on your terms

PUBGM. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, Tencent Games, KRAFTON, Inc.

One of the most important ways to improve your gameplay is to create advantages for yourself.

There are many ways to do this — whether it be through throwables, positioning or team numbers — the key skill across all of these areas is noticing the opportunity and taking it.

In the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Survival Stage, team 77’s SHIFU was in a disadvantageous position, with his teammates downed or wiped, and two teams converging on his building.

By throwing Molotov cocktails to the ground floor, SHIFU prevented himself from being cornered and used the time he bought to reduce the other teams’ players, making it a 1v1v2.

After leveraging his downed teammate to block a doorway, SHIFU was able to take out the remaining three players and secure the win for his team alone.

When a situation is unfolding under your opponents' terms, your chances of coming out on the other side are drastically reduced, so change the situation!

If you can’t change the situation to favour you, sometimes the best decision you can make is choosing not to take the fight.

Constant comms

Communication is key to any team game or sport, and PUBG Mobile is no exception.

Knowing what your teammates’ intentions are will allow you to work together and execute strategies that can’t be done without communicating, such as timely flanks or rushes.

With voice channels and Quick Chat, you can make sure your team are all on the same page, which can make fights and your overall strategy much more effective.

All professional players make use of communication to maximise their chances of winning, and while you may not always be in a team with people you know, jumping into voice chat may bring you your next win.

Learn from the best

There’s so much more to learn than just these tips, and the optimal way to keep improving your gameplay is to learn from the best of the best.

Watching tournaments like the PUBG Mobile Global Championship allows you to witness in real time the pros’ successes, as well as their struggles, split-second decision-making and teamwork.

It’s a raw, unfiltered look at what it takes to win at the highest level, and offers key insights that you can take on board to claim your next Chicken Dinner and rise through the ranks.

Make sure you tune in, or watch the highlights, to see skills from the very best pro mobile gamers players in the world, competing at the 2024 PMGC Grand Finals, and you might learn a thing or two!

Have confidence in yourself

Before you start considering your macro and micro decisions in-game, beginning the game with a deep breath and a confident mindset will improve your gameplay and experience tenfold.

It seems too simple, but having confidence in your ability to win has practical benefits, ensuring you’re not holding yourself back from those key moments where you need to push your opponents or fight for an advantage.

Whether you’re playing casually or competitively, having confidence in your skills and strengths is sometimes the difference between a good and a great player.

