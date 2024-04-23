Pokémon SoulSilver cheats: Full codes list & how to use them
From unlimited money to shiny Pokémon, here's how to rule Johto.
Fifteen years since Pokémon SoulSilver hit store shelves, fans worldwide are still obsessed with what is undoubtedly one of the best games in the Pokémon series.
The journey across Johto is still one many like to replay over and over. Sure, the aim of catching all the Pokémon in the land very much acts as the end goal - however, there is also the threat of Team Rocket, and even a wicked rival that goes to great lengths to stop you.
Not to mention the opportunity to revisit Kanto years after its appearance in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow.
If you're now looking to rip the rulebook up, there are plenty of cheats available to do so - if you know the right codes and have access to the right technology.
Whether it's getting your hands on every Poké Ball, unlocking hundreds of Rare Candies or even looking to walk through walls, there's a cheat to suit all needs.
With that, we've rounded up the full list of codes to take advantage of your adventure across Johto. Head below for the full list and how to use them.
How to cheat in Pokémon SoulSilver explained
Cheats are enabled in Pokémon SoulSilver by using a third-party device like GameShark or Action Replay. These can be purchased separately online. By doing so, you can then enter codes that will grant whatever cheat you'd like to access.
Some users have noted that they have experienced game freezes or save corruption as a result of these devices, so you've been warned.
Full list of Pokémon SoulSilver cheat codes
The full list of Pokémon SoulSilver cheat codes can be found below. It's worth being aware that there has been some discussion online surrounding which ones work in different regions, so it's not an exact science.
Try them all out for the best results.
All Berries – Press L and R
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 03840095
- c0000000 0000003f
- d6000000 00000c14
- d4000000 00000001
- d2000000 00000000
All Poké Balls – Press L and R
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 00000384
- c0000000 00000017
- d7000000 00000d16
- dc000000 00000002
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 00000001
- c0000000 0000000f
- d7000000 00000d14
- d4000000 00000001
- dc000000 00000002
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- d5000000 000001ec
- c0000000 00000007
- d7000000 00000d54
- d4000000 00000001
- dc000000 00000002
- d2000000 00000000
All TMs and HMs – Select and Up
- 94000130 FFBB0000
- 62111880 00000000
- B2111880 00000000
- D5000000 00630148
- C0000000 00000063
- D6000000 000009B0
- D4000000 00000001
- D2000000 00000000
Avoid random battles (outside only)
- a4000130 fffc0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 20025a54 00000000
- d2000000 00000000
Badges – Press Select and Up
- 94000130 FFBB0000
- 62111880 00000000
- B2111880 00000000
- 2000008E 000000FF
- 20000093 000000FF
- D2000000 00000000
Easy capture
- 9224670a 00002101
- 1224670a 00002100
- d2000000 00000000
- 92247612 00002801
- 12247612 00004280
- D2000000 00000000
One-hit kill Pokémon
- 94000130 fffb0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 10049f20 00000001
- 10049f24 00000001
- 1004a0a0 00000001
- 1004a0a4 00000001
- d2000000 00000000
Rare Candies (x99) – Hold Down L and R
- 94000130 FCFF0000
- B2111880 00000000
- E0000B74 000000A0
- 03E70032 00000000
- D2000000 00000000
Restore Health
- 94000130 fff70000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 10049e60 000003e7
- 10049e64 000003e7
- 10049fe0 000003e7
- 10049fe4 000003e7
- d2000000 00000000
Shiny Pokémon in the wild
- 621d1584 00000000
- 0206defc 47004800
- 0206df00 02000001
- e2000000 0000003c
- 6800480d 490b6840
- 88011808 9c0d8842
- 40510c24 20074061
- 04244041 940d430c
- 21001c28 f06eaa0d
- 4801fea3 46c04700
- 0206df05 000000dc
- 021d1584 00000000
- d2000000 00000000
Steal other Pokémon from Trainers
- 9224670a 00002101
- 1224670a 00002100
- d2000000 00000000
Unlimited money
- 94000130 fcff0000
- 62111880 00000000
- b2111880 00000000
- 00000088 000f423f
- d2000000 00000000
Walk through walls – Hold L
- 9205daa2 00000200
- 1205daa2 00001c20
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 fdff0000
- 9205daa2 00001c20
- 1205daa2 00000200
- d2000000 00000000
100x EXP after Pokémon – Hold R
- a4000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 00000068
- 1206fb2e 0000e03c
- 0206fb30 07808960
- 1206fb44 00000f85
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 0000006c
- 1206fb2e 00002064
- 0206fb30 e03a4345
- 1206fb44 00008965
- d2000000 00000000
200 EXP after Pokémon – Hold R
- a4000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 00000068
- 1206fb2e 0000e03c
- 0206fb30 07808960
- 1206fb44 00000f85
- d2000000 00000000
- 94000130 feff0000
- 1206fada 0000006c
- 1206fb2e 000020c8
- 0206fb30 e03a4345
- 1206fb44 00008965
- d2000000 00000000
Pokémon SoulSilver is available exclusively on Nintendo DS.
