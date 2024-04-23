Not to mention the opportunity to revisit Kanto years after its appearance in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow.

If you're now looking to rip the rulebook up, there are plenty of cheats available to do so - if you know the right codes and have access to the right technology.

Whether it's getting your hands on every Poké Ball, unlocking hundreds of Rare Candies or even looking to walk through walls, there's a cheat to suit all needs.

With that, we've rounded up the full list of codes to take advantage of your adventure across Johto. Head below for the full list and how to use them.

How to cheat in Pokémon SoulSilver explained

GameShark. Gameshark

Cheats are enabled in Pokémon SoulSilver by using a third-party device like GameShark or Action Replay. These can be purchased separately online. By doing so, you can then enter codes that will grant whatever cheat you'd like to access.

Some users have noted that they have experienced game freezes or save corruption as a result of these devices, so you've been warned.

Full list of Pokémon SoulSilver cheat codes

Pokémon HeartGold and Pokémon SoulSilver. Nintendo / Game Freak / The Pokémon Company

The full list of Pokémon SoulSilver cheat codes can be found below. It's worth being aware that there has been some discussion online surrounding which ones work in different regions, so it's not an exact science.

Try them all out for the best results.

All Berries – Press L and R

94000130 fcff0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

d5000000 03840095

c0000000 0000003f

d6000000 00000c14

d4000000 00000001

d2000000 00000000

All Poké Balls – Press L and R

94000130 fcff0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

d5000000 00000384

c0000000 00000017

d7000000 00000d16

dc000000 00000002

d2000000 00000000

94000130 fcff0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

d5000000 00000001

c0000000 0000000f

d7000000 00000d14

d4000000 00000001

dc000000 00000002

d2000000 00000000

94000130 fcff0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

d5000000 000001ec

c0000000 00000007

d7000000 00000d54

d4000000 00000001

dc000000 00000002

d2000000 00000000

All TMs and HMs – Select and Up

94000130 FFBB0000

62111880 00000000

B2111880 00000000

D5000000 00630148

C0000000 00000063

D6000000 000009B0

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

Avoid random battles (outside only)

a4000130 fffc0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

20025a54 00000000

d2000000 00000000

Badges – Press Select and Up

94000130 FFBB0000

62111880 00000000

B2111880 00000000

2000008E 000000FF

20000093 000000FF

D2000000 00000000

Easy capture

9224670a 00002101

1224670a 00002100

d2000000 00000000

92247612 00002801

12247612 00004280

D2000000 00000000

One-hit kill Pokémon

94000130 fffb0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

10049f20 00000001

10049f24 00000001

1004a0a0 00000001

1004a0a4 00000001

d2000000 00000000

Rare Candies (x99) – Hold Down L and R

94000130 FCFF0000

B2111880 00000000

E0000B74 000000A0

03E70032 00000000

D2000000 00000000

Restore Health

94000130 fff70000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

10049e60 000003e7

10049e64 000003e7

10049fe0 000003e7

10049fe4 000003e7

d2000000 00000000

Shiny Pokémon in the wild

621d1584 00000000

0206defc 47004800

0206df00 02000001

e2000000 0000003c

6800480d 490b6840

88011808 9c0d8842

40510c24 20074061

04244041 940d430c

21001c28 f06eaa0d

4801fea3 46c04700

0206df05 000000dc

021d1584 00000000

d2000000 00000000

Steal other Pokémon from Trainers

9224670a 00002101

1224670a 00002100

d2000000 00000000

Unlimited money

94000130 fcff0000

62111880 00000000

b2111880 00000000

00000088 000f423f

d2000000 00000000

Walk through walls – Hold L

9205daa2 00000200

1205daa2 00001c20

d2000000 00000000

94000130 fdff0000

9205daa2 00001c20

1205daa2 00000200

d2000000 00000000

100x EXP after Pokémon – Hold R

a4000130 feff0000

1206fada 00000068

1206fb2e 0000e03c

0206fb30 07808960

1206fb44 00000f85

d2000000 00000000

94000130 feff0000

1206fada 0000006c

1206fb2e 00002064

0206fb30 e03a4345

1206fb44 00008965

d2000000 00000000

200 EXP after Pokémon – Hold R

a4000130 feff0000

1206fada 00000068

1206fb2e 0000e03c

0206fb30 07808960

1206fb44 00000f85

d2000000 00000000

94000130 feff0000

1206fada 0000006c

1206fb2e 000020c8

0206fb30 e03a4345

1206fb44 00008965

d2000000 00000000

Pokémon SoulSilver is available exclusively on Nintendo DS.

Pokémon SoulSilver is available exclusively on Nintendo DS.