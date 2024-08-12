How to get Thundurus in Pokémon Go: Raid Battle dates and weakness
The Legendary will appear in 5-Star Raid Battles through certain dates in August.
Legendaries have always proved the most tricky when it comes to Pokémon Go, with Electric/Flying-type Thundurus no different.
Now available for a limited time in August, players globally are trying to get their hands on the blue humanoid before it's too late.
Along with Tornadus, Landorus and Enamorus, Thundurus makes up the four 'Forces of Nature', and is known for its high attack and effective Electric moves that can wipe a team in no time if not prepared.
That's why we've put together this handy guide on everything you need to know about Thundurus in Pokémon Go – including the dates the Legendary will be in Raid Battles.
How to get Thundurus in Pokémon Go
Anyone looking to catch Thundurus will need to complete a 5-Star Raid Battle before then earning the chance to catch the Legendary Pokémon.
According to the official Pokémon website, Berries are recommended for making Thundurus easier to catch.
Specifically, a Razz Berry and Golden Razz Berry will increase the chances of capture, while a Nanab Berry will help slow down the movement of Thundurus so you don't miss any throws.
Thundurus Pokémon Go Raid Battle dates
Thundurus will be available to catch in Pokémon Go from 12th August to 21st August 2024.
It will take its original form of Incarnate Forme Thundurus, an Electric and Flying version that presides in a cloud. We'd recommend battling in a group as opposed to solo for the best chance of defeating Thundurus.
Thundurus weakness in Pokémon Go
The best tactic to beat Thundurus in battle is to focus on the Pokémon's weaknesses. As an Electric and Flying-type, the best offensive moves are Ice and Rock.
Thundurus is strong against Bug, Fighting, Flying and Grass-type Pokémon, so avoid using them. It's best to build a team with Psychic, Rock or Normal-types for the best chance of making it through.
Best Thundurus counters in Pokémon Go
There are plenty of Pokémon that act as great counters to Thundurus. See below for some of our picks and the best attacks to take Thundurus down:
- Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Weavile – Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mewtwo – Confusion, Ice Beam
- Mega Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Mega Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Diancie – Rock Throw, Rock Slide
Pokémon Go is available across iOS and Android devices.
