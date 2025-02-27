Alongside the battles, Zekrom and Reshiram are back in the fold as part of the formidable 5-Star Raids on offer during the month of February.

As with all Raids, there's a chance players may encounter a Shiny version of the Pokémon to add to their ever-expanding collection.

With that said, find all there is to know about how to catch a Shiny Zekrom and Reshiram.

How to get Shiny Reshiram and Zekrom in Pokémon Go confirmed

Shiny Zekrom and Reshiram will appear in 5-Star Raids.

5-Star Raids are the most difficult to complete and often require plenty of coordination among players in order to defeat the final boss.

The chances of encountering a Shiny Pokémon are approximately one in 20, so a bit of luck is required when hunting down the rare version.

When are the Shiny Reshiram and Zekrom Raids in Pokémon Go?

The Reshiram and Zekrom Raids are available from 27th and 28th February 2025.

Considering the month of February is coming to an end, there's only a short window for players to add the Shiny version of the Pokémon to their collection.

Raid Hours take place every Wednesday from 6 pm to 7 pm local time and are an ideal opportunity to bag a Legendary Pokémon.

How to beat Reshiram and Zekrom in Pokémon Go

As with all Pokémon battles, there are several moves that are more effective than others.

We've got the strongest counters for Reshiram and Zekrom below so you know which moves have the best chance of capturing the creatures.

Reshiram

Dragonite - Dragon Tail and Outrage

- Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega Diancie - Rock Throw and Rock Slide

- Rock Throw and Rock Slide Primal Groudon - Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades

- Dragon Tail and Precipice Blades Mega Garchomp - Dragon Tail and Outrage

- Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega Tyranitar - Smack Down and Stone Edge

Reshiram is weak against Rock, Ground and Dragon-type attacks, so it's best to assemble a squad of Pokémon that possesses these kinds of moves.

Players will also want Pinap Berries in their inventory for the best chance of scoring Curve Balls and Excellent Throws when attempting to catch it.

Zekrom

Mega Rayquaza - Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

- Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe Mega Salamence - Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

- Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Mega Latios - Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

- Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw Shadow Dialga - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

- Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Origin Forme Palkia - Dragon Breath and Spacial Rend

Zekrom's weaknesses are Ground, Ice, Fairy and Dragon-type attacks, which gives players plenty of choice when selecting Pokémon that have the potential to deal plenty of damage during the Raid.

