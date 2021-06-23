Pokémon Go: Best Regigigas counters for Five-Star Raid Battles

Regigigas is making its Pokémon Go debut right now, so this is your chance to catch one, and you’ll need some powerful counters at your disposal if you want to do just that.

Once worshipped as a god by the Sinnoh region, Regigigas created the titans of Hoenn: Regice, Registeel and Regirock. Eventually frightened by its power, the people of Sinnoh sealed it within the basement of Snowpoint Temple.

Now, Regigigas has awoken from its slumber and is available in Five-Star Raid battles, for a limited time only, as part of Pokémon Go’s solstice-themed event.

Any Regigigas that you face can use both fast and charged moves against you, but like all creatures great and small, they have their weaknesses. Regigigas may be a legendary Pokémon, but we’ve put together an equally heroic guide that will show you the path to defeating the creator of titans.

The best Regigigas counters for Pokémon Go Five-Star raids

Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon, which means it is weak against Fighting-types. You will need some Fighting Pokémon in your back pocket to counteract this legendary Pokémon.

As far as Pokémon counters to Regigigas go, your top five best bets are Lucario, Conkeldurr, Breloom, Machamp and Blaziken. But if you don’t have any of those, just pick the strongest Fighting-type critters that you do have!

And beware, Regigigas’ strongest moves are Hidden Power and Giga Impact – you’ll want to watch out for those, and make sure the creatures you send into battle have a high CP.

Regigigas is also resistant to Ghost Pokémon, so don’t bring those into battle. However, Psychic Pokémon can be used as a back-up in battle, with Pokémon such as Mewtwo being strong choices if you don’t have any good Fighting-types.

When will Regigigas stop appearing in Pokémon Go Five-Star raids?

The solstice event is running for a limited time only, so start searching as soon as you can. Regigigas is available until Thursday 1st July at 10am local time. So wherever you are in the world, you’ll want to catch one of these before that deadline.

You could also find a shiny Regigigas during this time window, but they are more rare, so keep an eye out! You might need to look for quite a while to find one. But when you finally do, make sure you’ve got those powerful counters ready to go!

