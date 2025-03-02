For those who have poured a lot of hours into the game to date, it's a decision that may take some time to ponder, although in all honesty the difference in outcome appears to be relatively minor.

Read on for more details on what each choice gets you in the It's Not Over Yet quest – and our verdict on whether you should pick Black Version or White Version path on Pokémon Go.

Should you pick the Black or White path in Pokémon Go? 'It’s Not Over Yet' choice explained

There isn't a huge difference between the Black or White Version paths in terms of what the player gains, but our recommendation is that you choose Black Version (Reshiram/Black Kyurem).

This is because Black Kyurem ranks ahead of White Kyurem as a general raid attacker (although White Kyurem does have a slight edge on ice-type attacks specifically). Black Kyurem is also ranked higher than White for Master League.

The only drawback is that datamines have indicated that White's Ice Burn Adventure Effect offers a larger catch rate increase than Black's Freeze Shock, so if that is a key benefit for you then perhaps go for White instead.

However, the best all-rounder does appear to be Black Kyurem, albeit by a thin margin. Here's an overview of what each path gets you.

Black Path

Black Version (Reshiram) badge

Reshiram-themed rewards and bonuses

Kyurem caught from Black Kyurem raids will know Charged Attack Glaciate

Black Kyurem will know Adventure Effect Freeze Shock

White Path

White Version (Zekrom) badge

Zekrom-themed rewards and bonuses

Kyurem caught from White Kyurem raids will know Charged Attack Glaciate

White Kyurem will know Adventure Effect Ice Burn

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.