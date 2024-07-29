Whether you want to unlock all of the badges, get your hands on a Shiny Pokémon or just earn infinite money, there's a cheat to suit all needs.

Since there's no official way to access cheats from Nintendo, a third-party workaround is available, as long as you have the right equipment and codes.

So, with that, we've rounded up everything to know about Pokémon Black cheats, including all of the codes worth knowing about and how to access them.

How to use cheats in Pokémon Black

To use cheats in Pokémon Black, an Action Replay cheating device is required. This then needs connecting to your Nintendo DS before subsequently entering the code for the corresponding cheat that you want to activate.

Alternatively, an emulator like Drastic DS, RetroArch or MelonDS that supports Action Replay can be used instead. From here, head to the Tools menu and locate the Cheat option. Input the code here to add it to the game.

As always, it's worth saving your game before entering any cheats, as there is the risk of the game crashing as a result. We wouldn't want you to lose any progress.

Full list of Pokémon Black cheat codes

Tepig, Oshawott and Snivy in Pokémon Black. The Pokémon Company

All TMs

94000130 FFFB0000

022345A0 0001026A

022345A4 0001026B

022345A8 0001026C

D5000000 00010148

C0000000 0000005B

D6000000 02234430

D4000000 00000001

D1000000 00000000

C0000000 00000005

D6000000 0223443C

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

All HMs

94000130 FFFB0000

022345A0 0001026A

022345A4 0001026B

022345A8 0001026C

D5000000 00010148

C0000000 0000005A

D6000000 02234430

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FFFB0000

D5000000 000101A4

C0000000 00000004

D6000000 022345AC

D4000000 00000001

D2000000 00000000

Infinite PP

921D5618 0000D301

121D5618 0000E003

D2000000 00000000

Invincibility

521C605C D10E2800

021C605C FBD0F1E8

023AE800 D0002800

023AE804 4903BD70

023AE808 428E6809

023AE80C 2400D200

023AE810 46C04770

023AE814 0226993C

D2000000 00000000

No random encounters

94000130 FFFB0000

2223D6DD 000000FF

D2000000 00000000

Rare Candies x999

94000130 FCFF0000

02234784 03840032

D2000000 00000000

Share EXP

521CB43C 42819903

121CB440 000046C0

D2000000 00000000

Shiny Pokémon

521A96D0 1C221C39

E2002200 00000028

4C08B57E 88248865

08ED4065 F1A7B40F

1C06FD8F 40410401

428D0CC9 D1F5BC0F

BD7E1C30 0224F93C

021A96D4 FD94F658

D0000000 00000000

Skip Trainer battles

521AE258 FB1AF000

94000130 FDFF0000

121AE25E 0000E009

D0000000 00000000

521AE258 FB1AF000

94000130 FDFF0200

121AE25E 0000D109

D2000000 00000000

Steal Pokémon

521CBAAC 2F06D134

121CBAAC 0000E001

121CBAE6 00002001

121CBACC 00002000

D2000000 00000000

Unlimited Master Balls

94000130 FCFF0000

02233FAC 03840001

D2000000 00000000

Unlimited money

0223CDAC 0098967F

D2000000 00000000

Unlock all badges

94000130 FFFB0000

1223D8AC 0000270F

D2000000 00000000

Unlock all berries

94000130 FFFB0000

C0000000 0000003F

12234846 00000384

DC000000 00000004

D2000000 00000000

94000130 FFFB0000

D5000000 00000095

C0000000 0000003F

D7000000 02234844

D4000000 00000001

DC000000 00000002

D2000000 00000000

Unlock full Pokédex

94000130 FFFB0000

0223D1B0 00001803

D5000000 FFFFFFFF

C0000000 00000131

D6000000 0223D1B4

D2000000 00000000

Walk faster

52197FC4 1C05210C

02197FC8 085F0056

D0000000 00000000

Walk through walls

94000130 fdfc0002

1216398e 00000200

d2000000 00000000

94000130 fdfd0000

1216398e 00001c20

d2000000 00000000

94000130 000002dc

94000136 fffc0000

0224f90c 00000185

0224f910 030e8000

0224f914 00000000

0224f918 02ed8000

038090e0 eb9fe7c7

d2000000 00000000

Wild Pokémon encounter

Enter the below code and replace the YYY with the Pokémon of your choice.

94000130 fffb0000

c0000000 0000002f

12250010 00000YYY

dc000000 00000004

d2000000 00000000

Accelgor – 269

Alomomola – 252

Amoonguss – 24f

Archen – 236

Archeops – 237

Audino – 213

Axew – 262

Basculin – 226

Beartic – 266

Beheeyem – 25e

Bisharp – 271

Blitzle – 20A

Boldore – 20d

Bouffalant – 272

Braviary – 274

Carracosta – 235

Chandelure – 261

Cinccino – 23d

Cobalion – 27e

Cofagrigus – 233

Conkeldurr – 216

Cottonee – 222

Crustle – 22e

Cryogonal – 267

Cubchoo – 265

Darmanitan – 22b

Darumaka – 22a

Deerling – 249

Deino – 279

Dewott – 1f6

Drilbur – 211

Druddigon – 26d

Ducklett – 244

Duosion – 242

Durant – 278

Dwebble – 22d

Eelektrik – 25b

Eelektross – 25c

Elgyem – 25d

Emboar – 1f4

Emolga – 24b

Escavalier – 24d

Excadrill – 212

Ferroseed – 255

Ferrothorn – 256

Foongus – 24e

Fraxure – 263

Frillish – 250

Galvantula – 254

Garbodor – 239

Genesect – 289

Gigalith – 20e

Golett – 26e

Golurk – 26f

Gothita – 23e

Gothitelle – 240

Gothorita – 23f

Gurdurr – 215

Haxorus – 264

Heatmor – 277

Herdier – 1fb

Hydreigon – 27b

Jellicent – 251

Joltik – 253

Karrablast – 24c

Keldeo – 287

Klang – 258

Klink – 257

Klinklang – 259

Krokorok – 228

Krookodile – 229

Kyurem – 286

Lampent – 260

Landorus – 285

Larvesta – 27c

Leavanny – 21e

Liepard – 1fe

Lilligant – 225

Lillipup – 1fa

Litwick – 25f

Mandibuzz – 276

Maractus – 22c

Meloetta – 288

Mienfoo – 26b

Mienshao – 26c

Minccino – 23c

Munna – 205

Musharna – 206

Oshawott – 1f5

Palpitoad – 218

Panpour – 203

Pansage – 1ff

Pansear – 201

Patrat – 1f8

Pawniard – 270

Petilil – 224

Pidove – 207

Pignite – 1f3

Purrloin – 1fd

Reshiram – 283

Reuniclus – 243

Roggenrola – 20c

Rufflet – 273

Samurott – 1f7

Sandile – 227

Sawk – 21b

Sawsbuck – 24a

Scolipede – 221

Scrafty – 230

Scraggy – 22f

Seismitoad – 219

Serperior – 1F1

Servine – 1F0

Sewaddle – 21c

Shelmet – 268

Sigilyph – 231

Simipour – 204

Simisage – 200

Simisear – 202

Snivy – 1EF

Solosis – 241

Stoutland – 1fc

Stunfisk – 26a

Swadloon – 21d

Swanna – 245

Swoobat – 210

Tepig – 1f2

Terrakion – 27f

Throh – 21a

Thundurus – 282

Timburr – 214

Tirtouga – 234

Tornadus – 281

Tranquill –208

Trubbish – 238

Tympole – 217

Tynamo – 25a

Unfezant – 209

Vanillish – 247

Vanillite – 246

Vanilluxe – 248

Venipede – 21f

Vinctini – 1EE

Virizion – 280

Volcarona – 27d

Vullaby – 275

Watchog – 1f9

Whimsicott – 223

Whirlipede – 220

Woobat – 20f

Yamask – 232

Zebstrika – 20b

Zekrom – 284

Zoroark – 23b

Zorua – 23a

Zweilous – 27a

Pokémon Black is available to play on Nintendo DS.

