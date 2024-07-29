Pokémon Black cheats: Full cheat codes list and how to use them
From walking through walls to Shiny Pokémon, here's all the codes you need to know about.
More than a decade on from the launch of Pokémon Black, fans globally still hold a lot of affection for the Nintendo DS entry.
So, for anyone wanting to explore Unova for the first time or revisit it, access to cheats can help better some of the more aged components.
Whether you want to unlock all of the badges, get your hands on a Shiny Pokémon or just earn infinite money, there's a cheat to suit all needs.
Since there's no official way to access cheats from Nintendo, a third-party workaround is available, as long as you have the right equipment and codes.
So, with that, we've rounded up everything to know about Pokémon Black cheats, including all of the codes worth knowing about and how to access them.
How to use cheats in Pokémon Black
To use cheats in Pokémon Black, an Action Replay cheating device is required. This then needs connecting to your Nintendo DS before subsequently entering the code for the corresponding cheat that you want to activate.
Alternatively, an emulator like Drastic DS, RetroArch or MelonDS that supports Action Replay can be used instead. From here, head to the Tools menu and locate the Cheat option. Input the code here to add it to the game.
As always, it's worth saving your game before entering any cheats, as there is the risk of the game crashing as a result. We wouldn't want you to lose any progress.
Full list of Pokémon Black cheat codes
All TMs
94000130 FFFB0000
022345A0 0001026A
022345A4 0001026B
022345A8 0001026C
D5000000 00010148
C0000000 0000005B
D6000000 02234430
D4000000 00000001
D1000000 00000000
C0000000 00000005
D6000000 0223443C
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
All HMs
94000130 FFFB0000
022345A0 0001026A
022345A4 0001026B
022345A8 0001026C
D5000000 00010148
C0000000 0000005A
D6000000 02234430
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FFFB0000
D5000000 000101A4
C0000000 00000004
D6000000 022345AC
D4000000 00000001
D2000000 00000000
Infinite PP
921D5618 0000D301
121D5618 0000E003
D2000000 00000000
Invincibility
521C605C D10E2800
021C605C FBD0F1E8
023AE800 D0002800
023AE804 4903BD70
023AE808 428E6809
023AE80C 2400D200
023AE810 46C04770
023AE814 0226993C
D2000000 00000000
No random encounters
94000130 FFFB0000
2223D6DD 000000FF
D2000000 00000000
Rare Candies x999
94000130 FCFF0000
02234784 03840032
D2000000 00000000
Share EXP
521CB43C 42819903
121CB440 000046C0
D2000000 00000000
Shiny Pokémon
521A96D0 1C221C39
E2002200 00000028
4C08B57E 88248865
08ED4065 F1A7B40F
1C06FD8F 40410401
428D0CC9 D1F5BC0F
BD7E1C30 0224F93C
021A96D4 FD94F658
D0000000 00000000
Skip Trainer battles
521AE258 FB1AF000
94000130 FDFF0000
121AE25E 0000E009
D0000000 00000000
521AE258 FB1AF000
94000130 FDFF0200
121AE25E 0000D109
D2000000 00000000
Steal Pokémon
521CBAAC 2F06D134
121CBAAC 0000E001
121CBAE6 00002001
121CBACC 00002000
D2000000 00000000
Unlimited Master Balls
94000130 FCFF0000
02233FAC 03840001
D2000000 00000000
Unlimited money
0223CDAC 0098967F
D2000000 00000000
Unlock all badges
94000130 FFFB0000
1223D8AC 0000270F
D2000000 00000000
Unlock all berries
94000130 FFFB0000
C0000000 0000003F
12234846 00000384
DC000000 00000004
D2000000 00000000
94000130 FFFB0000
D5000000 00000095
C0000000 0000003F
D7000000 02234844
D4000000 00000001
DC000000 00000002
D2000000 00000000
Unlock full Pokédex
94000130 FFFB0000
0223D1B0 00001803
D5000000 FFFFFFFF
C0000000 00000131
D6000000 0223D1B4
D2000000 00000000
Walk faster
52197FC4 1C05210C
02197FC8 085F0056
D0000000 00000000
Walk through walls
94000130 fdfc0002
1216398e 00000200
d2000000 00000000
94000130 fdfd0000
1216398e 00001c20
d2000000 00000000
94000130 000002dc
94000136 fffc0000
0224f90c 00000185
0224f910 030e8000
0224f914 00000000
0224f918 02ed8000
038090e0 eb9fe7c7
d2000000 00000000
Wild Pokémon encounter
Enter the below code and replace the YYY with the Pokémon of your choice.
94000130 fffb0000
c0000000 0000002f
12250010 00000YYY
dc000000 00000004
d2000000 00000000
Accelgor – 269
Alomomola – 252
Amoonguss – 24f
Archen – 236
Archeops – 237
Audino – 213
Axew – 262
Basculin – 226
Beartic – 266
Beheeyem – 25e
Bisharp – 271
Blitzle – 20A
Boldore – 20d
Bouffalant – 272
Braviary – 274
Carracosta – 235
Chandelure – 261
Cinccino – 23d
Cobalion – 27e
Cofagrigus – 233
Conkeldurr – 216
Cottonee – 222
Crustle – 22e
Cryogonal – 267
Cubchoo – 265
Darmanitan – 22b
Darumaka – 22a
Deerling – 249
Deino – 279
Dewott – 1f6
Drilbur – 211
Druddigon – 26d
Ducklett – 244
Duosion – 242
Durant – 278
Dwebble – 22d
Eelektrik – 25b
Eelektross – 25c
Elgyem – 25d
Emboar – 1f4
Emolga – 24b
Escavalier – 24d
Excadrill – 212
Ferroseed – 255
Ferrothorn – 256
Foongus – 24e
Fraxure – 263
Frillish – 250
Galvantula – 254
Garbodor – 239
Genesect – 289
Gigalith – 20e
Golett – 26e
Golurk – 26f
Gothita – 23e
Gothitelle – 240
Gothorita – 23f
Gurdurr – 215
Haxorus – 264
Heatmor – 277
Herdier – 1fb
Hydreigon – 27b
Jellicent – 251
Joltik – 253
Karrablast – 24c
Keldeo – 287
Klang – 258
Klink – 257
Klinklang – 259
Krokorok – 228
Krookodile – 229
Kyurem – 286
Lampent – 260
Landorus – 285
Larvesta – 27c
Leavanny – 21e
Liepard – 1fe
Lilligant – 225
Lillipup – 1fa
Litwick – 25f
Mandibuzz – 276
Maractus – 22c
Meloetta – 288
Mienfoo – 26b
Mienshao – 26c
Minccino – 23c
Munna – 205
Musharna – 206
Oshawott – 1f5
Palpitoad – 218
Panpour – 203
Pansage – 1ff
Pansear – 201
Patrat – 1f8
Pawniard – 270
Petilil – 224
Pidove – 207
Pignite – 1f3
Purrloin – 1fd
Reshiram – 283
Reuniclus – 243
Roggenrola – 20c
Rufflet – 273
Samurott – 1f7
Sandile – 227
Sawk – 21b
Sawsbuck – 24a
Scolipede – 221
Scrafty – 230
Scraggy – 22f
Seismitoad – 219
Serperior – 1F1
Servine – 1F0
Sewaddle – 21c
Shelmet – 268
Sigilyph – 231
Simipour – 204
Simisage – 200
Simisear – 202
Snivy – 1EF
Solosis – 241
Stoutland – 1fc
Stunfisk – 26a
Swadloon – 21d
Swanna – 245
Swoobat – 210
Tepig – 1f2
Terrakion – 27f
Throh – 21a
Thundurus – 282
Timburr – 214
Tirtouga – 234
Tornadus – 281
Tranquill –208
Trubbish – 238
Tympole – 217
Tynamo – 25a
Unfezant – 209
Vanillish – 247
Vanillite – 246
Vanilluxe – 248
Venipede – 21f
Vinctini – 1EE
Virizion – 280
Volcarona – 27d
Vullaby – 275
Watchog – 1f9
Whimsicott – 223
Whirlipede – 220
Woobat – 20f
Yamask – 232
Zebstrika – 20b
Zekrom – 284
Zoroark – 23b
Zorua – 23a
Zweilous – 27a
Pokémon Black is available to play on Nintendo DS.
