The lossless audio-promising earphones carry a slick PlayStation design and won't look out of place with the curves of the PS5 and its DualSense controller.

It appears they come with an equally cool charging case and that they work via Bluetooth, but that's basically all that is clear about Sony's new tech.

Regardless, here's everything we know about the PlayStation Earbuds, including our best guess on a release date and price.

What are the PlayStation Earbuds? Wireless earphones explained

The PlayStation Earbuds are officially-licensed wireless earphones made by Sony, designed in that recognisable PS5 style.

Promising lossless audio with low latency for your PS5 and PC games (you can use them with your phone too, don't worry), the wireless earphones are the first that are officially PlayStation-branded.

They work over Bluetooth and feature “new wireless technology developed by SIE” (thanks, The Verge).

As per the image at the top of this article, you can see that the PlayStation Earbuds seemingly come with a slick PlayStation-branded charging case, too. Outside of this and everything else above, Sony has remained quiet.

We don’t know for certain how the wireless earphones will work with the PS5. The console doesn’t allow for simple Bluetooth connection. This suggests the need for an included dongle that you can plug into the console for a good, strong connection.

Fingers crossed the PlayStation wireless earphones carry a good battery life for lengthy gaming sessions, a solid touch interface for volume and other options, crystal clear sound that makes the most of the PS5's 3D audio, and good noise cancellation so you can hear your game and friends clearly without outside distraction.

Sony is yet to officially reveal the PlayStation Earbuds release date. But we think they should launch either by the end of 2023/early 2024.

With more details regarding the PS5 wireless earphones set to be unveiled in the coming months by PlayStation, we'll be sure to learn more about their release date and price soon enough.

Fingers crossed we don't have to wait too long for new details.

In terms of price, don't expect the PlayStation Earbuds to be cheap. Lossless audio with low latency over Bluetooth doesn't come cheap. We'd be surprised if these earphones launch below £150, with up to £200 feeling like a fair price considering the tech on offer.

We will, of course, update this page with new information regarding the PlayStation Earbuds release date, price and specs when more is revealed by Sony.

