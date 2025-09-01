Although official details on the next Sony console are almost non-existent, a recent leak suggests the PS6 will be unlike anything Sony has ever released. In fact, it will allegedly be more like a Switch.

YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead, a channel that has accurately leaked technical info about previous PlayStation hardware, recently uploaded a video sharing apparent technical specifications for a 'PS6 handheld'.

This handheld, which will release alongside a more traditional PS6 home console, will supposedly be dockable, similar to Nintendo Switch consoles, allowing players to use it both on a TV and on the go.

Reportedly making use of an AMD APU with four Zen 6c Cores, two further cores, and a 16 x RDNA 5 CUs GPU coming in at 1.2GHz in handheld mode and 1.65GHz while docked, the PS6 handheld will supposedly be more powerful than the PS5 when docked.

Beyond this, the video claims that the handheld PS6 will cost around $500, and could launch as soon as late 2027.

It would represent Sony's first foray into the handheld gaming market since 2011's PS Vita launch, a console which, despite accruing a certain cult popularity, never saw much commercial success.

While the PS5 has certainly sold well, hitting the 80 million units mark in August 2025, it remains several million short of the PS3, and nearly 40 million short of the PS4.

With the Nintendo Switch flying high on 153 million units sold, the Switch 2 already breaking sales records, and Xbox getting in on the action, it appears Sony wants a piece of the handheld pie once more – it's just a question of whether they can make something great or just a poor imitation.

