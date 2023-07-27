As this is a closed technical beta that the development team will use to gather bug data and server information to help shape the final game, progress does not carry over into the full release.

Read on to find out when the Payday 3 closed beta start date and end date are and how to join in on Xbox and Steam.

When is the Payday 3 closed beta?

The Payday 3 closed beta is live between 2 August to 7 August on Steam and Xbox Series X/S. Sorry, PS5 owners, you’ll be missing out on this chance to try the game early.

If you really want to try the game out even earlier, though, you can enter for a chance to be flown out to Sweden as part of the Payday 3 Do Time To Get Time event.

Head to the official site to apply for a chance to be among the first to play Payday 3 (in Sweden). Simply click on the large Apply Now button to get your application in on time. You have until 1 August to shoot your shot to be flown out to Sweden to play the game early.

If you’d rather try the game out in the comfort of your own home, though, you need to apply to get access to the closed beta on Xbox and Steam.

How to join the closed beta in Payday 3

To join the closed beta in Payday 3, you need to head onto the Steam store page and click on the ‘Request Access’ button near the top of the page. On Xbox, you need to jump onto the Xbox Insider Hub, find ‘Previews’ and select Payday 3.

Once you’ve done that on either console, you just need to wait for approval from the development team. This will come via email.

Successful applicants for the closed beta are chosen at random and there’s nothing more you can do other than apply via the method above for a chance to join in the fun. In its closed beta FAQ page, the developers explain, too, that they “go through and approve people several times per day” so keep an eye on your email inbox if you’ve applied!

Anyone granted access to the closed beta is free to create content from any time spent in-game and is encouraged to report any bugs encountered and fill out the survey attached when closing the game.

Finally, it’s worth noting that you cannot invite other players to the closed beta. Sorry if your friend doesn’t get in but you do.

